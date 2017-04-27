Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fairytale concoctions of designer Hayley Paige caught the eye of Les Trois Soeurs Bridal owner Terri Chan when both were starting out.

And the Canary Wharf boutique was the first in the UK to stock her dresses.

So when Terri needed a headliner for her biggest ever catwalk show in East Wintergarden on Thursday, May 4, she knew who to call.

Hayley will be jetting over for the event and a trunk show on May 5 and 6.

We sat down to find out a bit more about the designer from across the pond.

What inspired your new collection?

When I think of this new collection, I picture Ginger Rogers dancing to the bongo drums somewhere in Black Rock City during a sand storm. Spontaneous as it may sound, it feels like lightening in a bottle.

Why did you choose to work with Les Trois Soeurs Bridal?

The store is situated in a prestige area in the heart of London, Canary Wharf, and is considered to be the Wall Street of the UK.

It attracts brides from all over the world, Dubai, South Africa and Russia to name a few.

We also chose this store because it carries high-end couture collections from top international designers, and we want Hayley Paige collections alongside the best in the bridal industry, so this store is a perfect fit for us. The sales staff at Les Trois Soeurs are extremely knowledgeable about our gowns, which is important for us here at JLM Couture as well.

What was your most memorable moment of your wedding?

A blue unicorn (my favourite whimsical creature). Really, it was just a blue-hued horse, but looked like the real thing.

What might people not know about you?

I was a gymnast before I was a designer and was a pre-med major at Cornell – talk about a magical metamorphosis into fashion design.

