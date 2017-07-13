Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A swift new hairstyling salon has launched in Canary Wharf offering makeovers in 30 minutes.

Blow Dry Express opened its doors next to Adam barbers in the Underground Station on Tuesday, July 11.

It is the east London brand’s third shop -following openings in Liverpool Street and Aldgate - and offers hair washes, blow dries, straightening and styling.

Up to three stylists will be working there and appointments can be booked online and run from 7am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Woman can be in and out again in as little as 30 minutes but owner Sarah-Jane Lilwall said her aim is to make sure women in Canary Wharf feel leaving groomed and pampered.

“We are aimed at time-poor city girls.

“Women around Canary Wharf don’t have time to visit their regular hairstylists before work or immediately before an event.

“But we can offer a rapid service and good value without compromising on the quality of styling.”

She said of the new branch: “I had the biggest smile when it opened.

“This is the heart of the city really.

“I have wanted to expand and come to Canary Wharf for a while but it is usually hard to get into TfL but then I heard Adam had this space next to them and jumped at it.”

The salon and is offering clients an opening offer of 50% off one blow dry when they book with a friend.

