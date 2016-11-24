Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Black Friday sales are here bringing a drop in prices at stores across the estate.

What started in America as one day of discounts has now grown into a bargain bonanza in the UK with reductions already being offered by some retailers and more on the way on Friday, November 25.

Shoppers can expect to save money on fashion, beauty, food, drink and entertainment products.

Here is our pick of the offers.

Hobbs, Canada Square

Has 20% off everything until midnight on Monday, November 28

Thomas Pink , Cabot Place

Buy a bundle of four shirts, from a wide selection of styles and fits, for £200.

Boots , Jubilee Place, Canada Square, Cabot Place

It’s sale has started and you can get discounts on a wide range of electricals and beauty items.

Schuh , Jubilee Place

Discounts of up to 40% are already available off brands such as adidas, Nike, Converse, UGG and more.

Zara , Cabot Place

Zara’s Black Friday sale will take place both in store and online. The brand is keeping quiet about exactly what it will be offering but in previous years it has opened the doors of its stores at 6am and offered 20% off all knitwear and coats. It’s also worth downloading the Zara app as experts believe the majority of purchases this year will be made via mobile.

River Island , Cabot Place

The retailer is offering cut prices on everything from party dresses to footwear.

Currys PC World , Canada Square

Is running its biggest ever Black Tag Event with discounts on electricals and homewares

Charles Tyrwhitt , Canada Square

Has 15% off everything

Holland and Barret, Canada Sqaure

Is running a black Ticket Event with prices slashed by more than 50%

blow Ltd, Jubilee Place



Save up to 25% on products from Kerastase, Shu Uemura and Living Proof when you spend £60 or more.



