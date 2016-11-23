Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is almost time to commence the countdown to Christmas (Yes, we’re counting down to the countdown) and if you haven’t got your advent calendar yet you might want to hurry.

To save you time dashing through the malls on your lunch break we have handpicked the biggest, best and most extravagant options.

If you still can’t decide, get all nine and we promise to keep it a secret.

1) Rituals, Jubilee Place

Pamper yourself for 24 days straight with The Ritual of Advent (£49.50) which contains £100 worth of mini products from the brand’s various body and skincare ranges. This is a great way to discover which scent your prefer and by Christmas Day you will be glowing brighter than a bauble.

2) Charbonnel et Walker, Cabot Place

They are chocolatiers to the Queen and we can well imagine this elegant Victorian inspired Christmas Advent Calendar (£55) taking pride of place in Buckingham Palace. Hopefully the corgis won’t work out how to open the drawers, which are each filled with a chocolate or truffle surprise. In the spirit of our ancestors this has been made so it can simply be refilled each year and become a family heirloom. So perhaps Princess Charlotte will inherit one when she is older.

3) Godiva, Jubilee Place

This charming Christmas Advent Calendar (£24) contains around £40 worth of chocolates hidden behind a traditional Christmas tree scene that looks to be inspired by the Nutcracker. Fittingly the treats inside could have come straight from the Sugar Plum Fairy’s kingdom with hazelnut praline, crispy feuilletine, fruit infused white chocolate ganache and the exclusive Ebere dark ganache and Gourmandise caramalised apple ganache made especially for Christmas.

4) The Body Shop, Cabot Place

The whopping 24 Happy Days Ultimate Advent Calendar (£99) contains an array of winter skincare from Frosted Berries Lip Balm to Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream and Oils of Life™ Intensely Revitalising Sleeping Cream. Plus it has plenty of items to help with your party prep from eyelash curlers to lip definers and finishing touches such Red My Mind Nail Polish and lip and cheek stain in Pink Hibiscus.

5) Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place

Sleek and sophisticated the Truffles Advent Calendar (20) is harder to spot than some others but worth the hunt. M&S loves to push the boat out with flavours for the festive season and inside you will find a selection of milk and dark truffles boasting tastes such as clementine and pomegranate sparkling salted caramel and liquorice hazelnut praline. On Christmas Day you will be able to indulge in all six varieties (or share if you’re overcome by the season of goodwill). Santa would approve.

6) Hotel Chocolat, Canada Place

The stark snowflake whiteness of The Advent for Two (£26) looks gives it a cool and slightly aloof air but it belies a soft interior. Behind each door is two baby truffles in flavours such as Salted Caramel Cream, Gingerbread Praline, Madagascan Vanilla and Raspberry Rush, so you can share each day of advent with your loved one, whether that be a partner or your beloved pooch- we don’t judge.

7) Waitrose, Canada Square

One of the cutest calendars we’ve seen, the Lindt Teddy Advent (£10) has a golden bear peeking out from behind 24, just waiting for your to release him. But before then you must patiently pop open each of the bright red doors and eat the chocolate treat inside. It’s a hard tasking but summon up some of Rudolph’s strength and we know you’ll make it through.

8) Paul, Cabot Place

The French brand has gone all out with this sturdy and eye-catching tree-shaped Advent Calendar (£19.95). The teddy bear looks a little mournful -perhaps he’s sad you’re about to gobble down the chocolate bonbon tucked inside his drawers. Persnally we’d keep mixing the drawers around to stay ahead of the treat-hunting game.

9) John Lewis, Canada Square

Calendars are traditionally opened in the morning but you might have to save the Chase 24 Days of Christmas Spirit Advent Calendar (£130) until you get home. It is packed with 24 miniature spirits including rhubabr vodka, sloe and mulberry gin, elderflower liqueur and limoncello.

