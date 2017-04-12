Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lent fast is nearly over (it felt excruciatingly long this year right?).

And a weekend of gorging on chocolate treats is about to commence.

We’re pretty sure all Canary Wharf workers have been working out hard and eating their salads.

So we thing they deserve the best Easter eggs with minimal effort. Here they are.

1) Be original

If you want an egg that will stand out from the crowd, like a flamenco dancer in a room full of suits, then this is it.

The Milk Chocolate Egg With Gianduiotto Chocolates (£19.95 ) certainly has Latin flare.

Dressed in folds of hot pink topped with a clashing orange bow she sits proudly atop her altar, filled with hazelnut flavoured treats just waiting to be claimed.

Carluccio’s Canada Square,

2) Up the flavour

Waitrose have come up with a Carrot Cake Chocolate Egg (£7) this year. We can count it as one of our five a day right?

The half-milk, half-white shell is packed with orange jelly pieces and topped with chopped walnuts.

But weirdly there is no carrot in sight and where’s our cream cheese frosting?

Waitrose, Canada Place

3) Satisfy the picky

The cutout on the front of the Assorted Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Box (£20) gives a tempting glance at what lies within – a collection of 20 milk, dark and white chocolate truffles.

We don’t envisage even the fussiest of bunnies will reject their silky delights but stay close at hand just in case.

Godiva, Jubilee Place

4) Receive kudos

We’re impressed Prestat have even attempted a Hot Cross Bun Spiced Easter Egg (£17.50).

But really it was only a matter of time before someone did it.

Hopefully this chocolatier, a favourite of the late great Roald Dahl, have pulled it off with Willy Wonka aplomb.

Ocado

5) Feed your inner child

For those who have never outgrown the excitement of the egg hunt, this beauty manages to embody both elegance and a childlike joy.

The Milk Chocolate Easter Egg With Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffles (£45) comes encased in a William Morris-inspired box featuring a rabbit with Victorian top hat.

Crack the shell open to reveal the perfectly sized truffles within. We can’t help but wonder what they do with all the misshapen ones.

Charbonnel et Walker, Cabot Place

6) Gastro hens

Heston From Waitrose Eggstraordinary Dippy Easter Egg (£20) is a thick 65% dark shell coated in a thin layer of white, before being hand-sprayed with natural colours to make it look as if it were laid by a giant, chocoholic hen.

Crack it open and you’ll find blue milk chocolate eggs filled with sea salt caramel and a pile of edible soil to dip them into, a mix of cacao nibs, freeze-dried passion fruit and white chocolate shards.

Sounds way better than his snail porridge.

Waitrose, Canada Place

7) Sugar rush

For the super sweet-toothed there is the Lindt Strawberries and Cream Egg With Truffles (£8).

It’s making our tastebuds ache just looking at it. Never-mind what happens to your blood sugar levels when you tear into the pink packaging and consume the white chocolate egg and truffles.

Waitrose, Canada Place

8) Reinventing the wheel

When is an egg not an egg? When its the Single Origin Milk Chocolate Shimmered Teardrop with Shimmered Truffles (£20)

We’re not sure if the shape of an egg alters it’s taste but this one is made with exotic Ecuadorian chocolate

To be in the safe side we better go and check a sample...

Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place

9) For the traveller

OK so you have to go a bit further afield for this one by Pierre Marcolini. But it’s a miniature Japanese doll for goodness sake.

The Kimono Doll (£125) is made with Maison dark and white chocolate, and comes with two drawers, one containing an array of 30 miniature eggs in six different flavours and the other 30 caramel animals and white chocolate bells.

Selfridges, Harrods or Marylebone High Street.

