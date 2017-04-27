Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Couples in Canary Wharf are used to ordering what they want, when they want, with minimal fuss.

And when it comes to tying the knot, hours travelling to far-flung boutiques and poring over napkins is simply not an option.

High Street stores have started to cotton on to the fact that brides and grooms who are juggling the planning with full-time jobs want a personalised result but without the hassle.

Here are seven Canary Wharf shops who can help in the quest for a happy ending.

1) Thrifty details

Online invites may be growing trend but some people still like to have something to hold in their hand that gives a taster of the Big Day.

UK based brand Paperchase has launched a range of affordable wedding stationary featuring their trademark floral prints.

This lavender and pink set contains 10 invitations (£15) in a pocketfold style which open to reveal silver foiled lettering with spaces to fill in your details.

There is also a pocket containing three additional cards including an RSVP so you can tell guests about hotels, gift lists and travel all in one place.

It comes embellished with a grosgrain ribbon and matching floral lined envelopes.

The range also includes almost 100 items for your reception such as a building blocks guest book, tassel garlands, illuminated signs, lanterns, cake toppers and napkins. with prices ranging from £1.75 for a set of three bottle tags to £45 for the cubic gold letter board.

And they do cute accessories such as passport holders and luggage tags for the honeymoon.

Paperchase, Canary Wharf Underground Station

2) Let them eat caterpillar

Forget Pippa Middleton, Marks and Spencers have announced the celebrity wedding of the year.

After years sitting lonely on the shop shelves, caterpillar cake icon Colin has finally found love with chocolate covered kindred spirt Connie.

After whirlwind romance he popped the question and the pair have formed a bond based on a foundation of Victoria sponge and a love of simple pleasures such as balancing sweeties on their backs.

Colin’s long term pal Percy Pig (tipped to be the Best Man) said: “Colin was a committed bachelor until he met Connie – he was always out and about at parties with the likes of David Beckham. I’m delighted that Colin has now found his true love.”

All the pair need now is for a quirky, fun-loving couple to bring them together for a double wedding.

You will find them side by side in the cake aisle, priced at a very reasonable £100 for the pair or £50 each. But surely splitting them up would be an act of pure malevolence?

Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place.

3) Affordable elegance

High street brands have been breaking in to the bridal market in a big way in the last few years.

Hobbs is the latest brand to launch a collection of bridesmaid dresses, encorporating its trademark clean lines and elegance.

The 11 dresses (£129-179) come in a choice of lengths and necklines made from draping fabrics in champagne, mint green delicate pinks and navy, with a knitted bolero (£49) available in six matching shades.

Order online for in-store collection at no extra cost.

Hobbs, Canada Square

4) Lucky boys

Is your groom the superstitious sort who also wants to stick to the good luck charm of “something old, new, borrowed and blue”?

If so Thomas Pink’s 2017 wedding collection could help.

It includes a tailored fit Lytton suit in navy wool (£600), a selection of pastel coloured shirts. The Oscar Plain Classic fit in pink (£115) is our favourite and was inspired by the brand’s first shirt designs.

Conservative husbands-to-be can choose from a set of ties in pastels, purples, checked and ivory. Or quirky grooms can opt for a jazzy bowtie or brightly coloured geometric socks to show they are par-tay ready.

Thomas Pink, Cabot Place

5) A break from tradition

If you are the kind of easy breezy bride that loves tramping through muddy fields, going barefoot and would never be caught dead with a fancy updo then this new range of bridalwear from Topshop may be worth a look.

The collection shuns traditional formalities in favour of a more carefree and spirited sensibility.

However they still go so far as to segregate the dresses into five for brides (£350-795) and 25 for bridesmaids (£85-245), which seems unnecessary and limiting guidance.

We feel confident Canary Wharf brides will be able to choose for themselves between the dresses which in the main are made from softly draping fabrics in delicate pastel and muted jewel tones, with subtle shimmering embellishments giving a vintage feel.

A selection of shoes, hair accessories and lingerie are also available to complement the collection.

Brides-to-be can book a complimentary appointment within the Personal Shopping Suites in Oxford Street or Knightsbridge or order the dresses into the Canary Wharf store with no delivery charge.

Topshop, Canada Place

6) Seeking perfection

Not all brides want their engagement ring to be a surprise.

It will sit on your fingers for the rest of your lives (hopefully) so seeking perfection is understandable.

Couples who want those bands to live up to their exacting standards can now book a bespoke ring service with Royal warrant holders Mappin and Webb in Canary Wharf.

The jewellery brand has launched the appointments at Goldsmiths offering the chance to design a one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

Clients will be presented with a choice of seven settings, each named after a quintessentially English rose such as Alba, Hermione and Belvedere.

It is then time to pick one of 10 diamond shapes - round, princess, cushion, marquise - which will be your best friend?

Finally decide between 18ct white gold, 18ct gold or platinum before the ring is made to your perfect size.

Prices from £1,000 to £3,000

Goldsmiths, Canada Place

7) Further afield

If your special day is all about getting involved and personal touches you can now learn how to tie your own bouquet.

London Flower School is opening its doors in King’s Cross this spring with courses starting in May.

Founded by Wagner Kreusch, former Head Tutor at McQueens Flower School, and Helen Dyson, an experienced teacher and florist, the school’s main aim will be to teach students the art and business of floristry.

Dedicated brides can sign up for the two-week course: Weddings and Events (£2,800) which will begin with a thorough introduction to classic floristry techniques and then dive into specifics including wiring flowers, dressing tables and putting together focal displays.

Time-poor brides can book onto a one-day Hand-tied Bouquet Masterclass (£250) and over five hours learn how to make two bouquets.

London Flower School, King's Cross

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook