Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

7 products to solve your summer beauty woes

We check out the latest skincare, make-up and beauty launches to hit the shops in Canary Wharf and beyond

Rituals

The warmer weather means being outside more. Lovely. But the knock on effect is our skin has cope with sweat, suncream, irritation from hayfever, sun damage and an extra dose of pollution.

The last thing you want is to be weighed down with on layers of different lotions and potions.

We have picked some of the new products in Canary Wharf stores and beyond that will help make your beauty routine breeze.

1) If you’re usual products feel too heavy in the heat

Neal's Yard Deliciously Ella facial wash and moisturiser

Made with summery hints of rose, lime and cucumber we’re not sure whether to eat this Deliciously Ella facial wash (£16) and moisturiser (£25) or slather it on our faces.

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

2) If you’re feeling stressed out by the packed tube ride home

Rituals of Karma foaming shower gel

This Rituals of Karma foaming shower gel (£8.50) is fragranced with refreshing white lotus and bergamot. Will we get bad karma if we don’t share it?

Rituals , Jubilee Place

3) If all that suncream is making you breakout

bareMinerals anti-imperfection treatment gelee cleanser

Fancy a tingly face? Peppermint and ginger extracts combine in this anti-imperfection treatment gelee cleanser (£17)

bareMinerals , Jubilee Place and Boots

4) If you want to perfect your tan without hiding it

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] Unifiant

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] Unifiant (£16.50) comes in two shades and fights imperfections while covering them up. Perfect when you’re running late for that breakfast meeting.

Boots , Jubilee Place, Canada Square, Cabot Square

5) If you need an injection of colour

MAC Trolls collection

Who remembers troll dolls? Recapture your youth if you dare with this insanely bright new make-up range which features lime green lipstick (£17) and turquoise glitter lipgloss (£16.50)

MAC , Jubilee Place

6) If you want to avoid harsh chemicals

Natura Siberica Oblepikha Energizing Freshness Shower Gel

Free from nasties such as parbens and mineral oil this Natura Siberica Oblepikha Energizing Freshness Shower Gel (£3.50) is created using wild herbs and flowers from the landscapes of, you guessed it, Siberia. We imagine this is what Daenerys Targaryen smells like.

Stockists across London including Harrods and Whole Foods

7) If you want a brighter smile for all those summer wedding selfies

Style White

Founded in Paris, Style White is a peroxide-free, home whitening system developed by dentists that uses plant enzymes and bicarbonate of soda. Seems like a bit of a faff but will save you big bucks.

Available online here or here or here .

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Restaurants in Canary Wharf offering discounts for National Burger Day

The annual celebration of the meat patty is here (Aug 25) and dozens of restaurants are running offers to mark the occasion. Use our handy guide to find out where to get a burger in Canary Wharf or further afield.

Previous Articles

Crossrail chairman knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Sir Terry Morgan is recognised alongside the likes of Rod Stewart and Tim Peake for his services to UK infrastructure, skills and employment

Related Tags

Places
Canary Wharf

Most Read in Lifestyle

  1. Isle of Dogs
    An intense Pilates class has launched on the Isle of Dogs
  2. Holidays
    Win a holiday for two at Pine Cliffs Resort in Portugal
  3. Fitness
    Top 5 Things to have at Protein Haus
  4. Canary Wharf
    Canary Wharf’s Reebok Sports Club to follow Third Space Tower Bridge’s re-brand
  5. Canary Wharf
    5 Canary Wharf gyms and what they have to offer

Most Recent in Lifestyle

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  4. London City Airport
    London City Airport first to play music during security search
  5. East London
    Why hedonism can be dangerous, by ex-party girl Sadie Frost
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter