7 products to solve your summer beauty woes

The warmer weather means being outside more. Lovely. But the knock on effect is our skin has cope with sweat, suncream, irritation from hayfever, sun damage and an extra dose of pollution.

The last thing you want is to be weighed down with on layers of different lotions and potions.

We have picked some of the new products in Canary Wharf stores and beyond that will help make your beauty routine breeze.

1) If you’re usual products feel too heavy in the heat

Neal's Yard Deliciously Ella facial wash and moisturiser

Made with summery hints of rose, lime and cucumber we’re not sure whether to eat this Deliciously Ella facial wash (£16) and moisturiser (£25) or slather it on our faces.

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

2) If you’re feeling stressed out by the packed tube ride home

Rituals of Karma foaming shower gel

This Rituals of Karma foaming shower gel (£8.50) is fragranced with refreshing white lotus and bergamot. Will we get bad karma if we don’t share it?

Rituals , Jubilee Place

3) If all that suncream is making you breakout

bareMinerals anti-imperfection treatment gelee cleanser

Fancy a tingly face? Peppermint and ginger extracts combine in this anti-imperfection treatment gelee cleanser (£17)

bareMinerals , Jubilee Place and Boots

4) If you want to perfect your tan without hiding it

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] Unifiant

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] Unifiant (£16.50) comes in two shades and fights imperfections while covering them up. Perfect when you’re running late for that breakfast meeting.

Boots , Jubilee Place, Canada Square, Cabot Square

5) If you need an injection of colour

MAC Trolls collection

Who remembers troll dolls? Recapture your youth if you dare with this insanely bright new make-up range which features lime green lipstick (£17) and turquoise glitter lipgloss (£16.50)

MAC , Jubilee Place

6) If you want to avoid harsh chemicals

Natura Siberica Oblepikha Energizing Freshness Shower Gel

Free from nasties such as parbens and mineral oil this Natura Siberica Oblepikha Energizing Freshness Shower Gel (£3.50) is created using wild herbs and flowers from the landscapes of, you guessed it, Siberia. We imagine this is what Daenerys Targaryen smells like.

Stockists across London including Harrods and Whole Foods

7) If you want a brighter smile for all those summer wedding selfies

Style White

Founded in Paris, Style White is a peroxide-free, home whitening system developed by dentists that uses plant enzymes and bicarbonate of soda. Seems like a bit of a faff but will save you big bucks.

Available online here or here or here .