The soft blushes of spring and vibrant colour clashes of summer have given way to the rich, earthy tones of autumn.

And this season designers have taken inspiration from the fruit drink that used to stain our lips as children.

Blackcurrant can be seen everywhere from make-up to accessories and has ripened into a trend that adds a touch of drama, and a taste of that childhood joy, to any look.

1) We’re crushing hard on this Nicole merlot croc nappa tote bag from L.K. Bennett in Jubilee Place, £395

2) Channel a sexy, grown-up Violet Beauregarde in this Sasha satin fluted mini dress from French Connection in Jubilee Place, £120

3) You won’t need to worry about spilling your Ribena in your lap thanks to these Avery-fit luxe brushed twill ankle pants, from Banana Republic in Jubilee place, £59.50

4) Stain your pout with the Leap of Delight lipstick from MAC in Jubilee Place. Part of the new Nutcracker Sweet collection, £17

5) Have a berry nice time rustling through the autumn leaves in these Faune lace-up brogues from Dune in Cabot Place, £75

6) Work the luxe trend in this juicy little pleated velvet wrap dress from Topshop in Canada Place £38.

