Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to do some crafty Christmas shopping there are a wealth of markets out there.

Some of the capital’s best designers and makers will be selling their wares and many will be offering workshops where you can have a go at making your own items.

We round-up some of the best options close to Canary Wharf

1) Made in Clerkenwell Winter 2016

A pop-up celebration of Craft Central resident designer-makers and Network members in four venues. More than 150 designer makers will be selling handmade home accessories, fashion, jewellery, ceramics, stationery and prints.

Craft Central in St John’s, Craft Central in Clerkenwell Green, The Goldsmiths’ Centre in Britton Street and The Priory at the Order of St John, St John’s Square, until Sunday, November 27, various times, admission £3 for pre-registered ticket holders, £5 on the door.

2) Hyper Japan Christmas Market

Returning for its sixth year and celebrating Japanese culture, design, shopping food and drinks. If you can’t afford the air fare, then this is a great way to experience the weird and wonderful, quirky brilliance of Japanese culture.

Expect a variety of performers, special guests, exhibitors, food stalls, creative workshops and plenty of kawaii and kooky gift ideas.

There’s also a live stage with performances across the weekend, creative workshops to get involved with and the second annual Sake Cocktail Awards to attend.

Tobacco Dock, Wapping Lane, E1W 2DA, Friday, November 25 to 27, various times, tickets from £15

3) Christmas Makers Market at East Village E20

This year’s market has a hygge theme and you will find pleasing Scandanavian interior items from Att Pynta, Blästa Henriët, handwoven items from Christabel Balfour, bonsai tres from geo-fleur, macrame from Juniper Weaves, ceramics from Skandihus and much more. There will also be workshops in candle making, wreath-making, blockprinting and how to make your own butter knife.

East Village, E20 1DH (Next to Bottle Apostle), Saturday, November 26 to December 11, Saturdays 11am-6pm and Sundays 11am-4pm from, free entry

4) The Limehouse Christmas Market

Expect stalls from businesses such as The Hats Project, Maloney and Irwin’s Emporium, Helena Baus Jewellery and Sui Generis Stationers and food from Twist of Brasil and Roxie’s BBQ Spot to name a few. There will also be a farmers market with biscuits, coffee, desserts, truffles and other goodies, heated seating areas and blankets, a free hula workshops and performance poetry with Alan Wolfson and friends.

A collection of food donations will be taken for First Love Foundation and toys for Toyhouse.

Limehouse Basin, E14 7LB, Saturday, November 27 to 28, 11am to 5pm.

5) Winter Makers Market

Browse for gifts from independent makers, designers, and community-led groups or indulge in locally produced food.

Buy an affordable, potentially valuable artwork in the Anonymous Art Sale which in the past has attracted entries from Sir Ian McKellen, Danny Boyle, Janette Kerr and Alison Wilding.

A weekend long exhibition trail will lead visitors from the Town Hall to neighbouring Stepney City Farm and Husk for a variety of workshops, a farmers market and crafts.

Hosted by charity Stitches in Time and enterprise FabricWorks.

Limehouse Town Hall, Commercial road, E14 7HA, Friday, November 27-29, Saturday 3-9pm and Sunday 10am-5pm, 50p optional entry donation

6) Crafty Fox Christmas Night Market

A hand-picked selection of more than 70 designer makers will be selling their wares.

Workshops will include a drop-in session with Molu Designs (£5) where you can create and paint your very own funky alphabet/numeral tile to keep.

There will also be DJs keeping the vibes just right.

Museum of London Docklands, West India Dock Road, E14 4AL, Thursday, December 8, 4-9pm. free entry.

7) Urban Makers East Christmas Market

More than 100 designers and makers have signed up for this event and will be offering handmade homewares, jewellery, clothing, accessories, candles, art and much more.

Warm up with coffee and tea, Christmas cocktails and festive food at Urban Makers Feast or try your hand at workshops in origami, winter skincare and scarf making.

There will be 40 tote bags, filled with goodies from the designers, given away over the weekend to the first people who show organisers they have spent more than £5.

There will also be a Christmas hamper raffle in support of Samuel’s Charity.

Mile End Ecology Pavilion, Haverfield Road, E3 5TW, Saturday, December 10 and 11, 11am to 5pm, free entry.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook