Want to get ahead in 2017?

Dressing for the job you want will never go out of style.

Here are the best items from Canary Wharf shops to help you embody modern day power dressing.

WOMEN

1. Danessa dress, £130

Fitted, flared and bright emerald green. Prepare for envious looks.

Phase Eight in John Lewis, Canada Place

2. Caroline coat, £249

Embody the freshness and joy of spring in this butterfly adorned lovely.

Hobbs , Canada Place

3. Red shift dress, £39.99

Flirty senorita sleeves and impeccable tailoring make this dress just sexy enough.

Zara , Cabot Place

MEN

4. Perez brogues, £100

A step away from the norm but still smart enough for business meetings.

Dune , Cabot Place

5. Navy check slim broken suit, £189

A man who can mix and match exudes confidence.

Jaeger , Cabot Place

6. Eno texture super slim fit button cuff shirt, £100

Pink is the colour of the season and this shade will definitely get you noticed.

Thomas Pink , Cabot Place

