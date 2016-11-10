Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So. You have decided on your winter hairstyle. But how do you make sure it doesn't get ruined before you're under the mistletoe with THAT colleague from work?

Heating, wind, rain and cold air can play havoc with your locks and without the right care they can turn into a dry ball of knots.

We have asked the experts in Canary Wharf to select the best products to help tame those tresses into party-ready submission.

1. Pureology Colour Fanatic, £16.50

Stylist Molly Layton at Sean Hanna in Jubilee Place said: “I use this on balayaged hair all the time because it takes out all the knots. It has 21 benefits and you can use it and nothing else. It has heat protector, is anti-humidifying and stops split ends and is sulphate free. Just spray it in wet hair and it will do all the work.”

2. Kiehl’s Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak, £26

Store manager of Kiehl's in Jubilee Place Samantha Howard said: “Olive fruit oil is really enriching which helps through the winter season, which is much drier because of the heating coming on. It will protect the hair and is great for styling.”

3. Label.m House of Holland Honey and Oat Trio, £32.25

Senior stylist at Toni and Guy in Cabot Place Katie Prescott said: “This is great for all types of dehydrated winter hair that is frazzled by the heating. It protects from the harsh elements and also has a little bit of colour protection.”

Plus If you buy the trio you get a free umbrella to help protect your freshly coiffed barnet.

4. #10minuteblow Soft And Silky Nourishing Oil, £20

Store manager at blow in Jubilee Place Tanya Gokyay said: “This is a must-have this Christmas if you are going for the big and bouncy look for parties. It can be used on wet or dry hair and gives a really smooth finish.

5. Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs De Jasmin, £36.50

Make-up artist at SpaceNK in Cabot Place Amy Wall said: “This is for finer hair and tames the hair really nicely and is also very nourishing. In the winter hair can get very frizzy and this will make it very smooth after one use.’ There is also a l’orchidee version for thicker hair.”

6. Neal’s Yard Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, £9

Melt this unrefined oil, available in Neal’s Yard in Canary Wharf Underground Station, in your palms and rub a few drops into your scalp and along the ends. Any more and you will have trouble washing it out. Loosely tie your hair up or wrap in a scarf and leave on overnight for a deep conditioning treatment.

