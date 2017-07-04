Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star-spangled banner at the ready - the Fourth Of July has rolled around again.

It marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago in 1776- meaning the colonies were no longer part of the British Empire.

But we Brits aren’t bitter and offer up plenty of ways for those far from home to mark the holiday (although we don’t usually give them a day off).

So for Ex-pats, or those who just love our big ‘ole friend across the pond, here are five ways to mark American Independence Day.

1) The Breakfast Club

Crossrail Place

Start the day in style with a big plate of pancakes smothered in maple syrup.

The All American (£11.75) is a stack served with eggs, sausage, home-style potatoes and streaky bacon.

Or get All Shook up with the Elvis Waffle (£8.50) topped with caramelised banana, Greek yoghurt, peanut butter and male syrup.

2) Starbucks

Canada Place, Jubilee Place, Cabot Place

One of the biggest imports from across the pond- it doesn’t get much more American than this.

Go basic with an Americano for New York swiftness, soak up some LA-style fruitiness with the Iced Shaken Mango Black Tea Lemonade, or start the day with a yee-ha by ordering a Cold Brew With Vanilla Sweet Cream. Slow-steeped for 20 hours with no heat, just before serving the coffee is mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with a float of house-made vanilla sweet cream.

3) Davy’s

Fisherman's Walk

The wine bar will be marking the day with one-off specials inspired by our friends stateside.

For breakfast it will be serving up buttermilk pancakes topped with either bacon or bananas and maple syrup and blueberries.

It’s classic American comfort food for lunch and dinner- a steak burger (£15) beefed up with cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, fries and a bottle of Sierra Nevada or Goose Island Pale Ale.

4) Gap

Canada Place

Head down to the American retailer for a splash of patriotic colour.

The Embellished Flag Short Sleeve T-shirt (now £7.99) has a depiction of the American flag made from sparkling sequins.

And it’s in the sale which means more money to spend on Budweiser.

5) Big Easy

Crossrail Place

Combining two of America’s great loves- food and competition- the infamous Rib-Eating Contest returns to this classic barbecue restaurant.

Watch seven competitors go tooth-to-tooth on Tuesday from 6pm to try and smash the current record of seven racks of pork ribs in eight minutes.

After 15 minutes, the victor will walk away with a £100 Big Easy voucher, a medal, a trophy and the glory. Second and third place will also receive a medal, and all runners-up walk away with a £10 Express Lunch voucher.

Wannabe #RibBaes can enter for free via Facebook , Instagram or Twitter (@Bigeasylondon).

Spectators can order Big Easy’s famed ribs to eat at a more leisurely pace, or toast 4th July with the one-day-only Easy American Cocktail (£8.50). The patriotically coloured rum slushie mixes Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada and Blue Curaçao.

The build-up for the contest kicks off from 5.30pm.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook