How often do you get to hold a blade to a man’s willing throat,” says Alex Umut Can with a cheeky wink.

For him the answer is almost every day in his job as barber and area manager at Ted’s Grooming Room in Canary Wharf .

An offshoot of fashion brand Ted Baker, the shop in Churchill Place opened this January offering businessmen a range of traditional Turkish treatments and stiff drinks.

Alex, who spent two years training under apprenticeship to learn the precise techniques demanded by Turkish barbering, has now been grooming men for almost a decade.

The 25-year-old: “You get to meet lots of extraordinary people and learn from them in this job.

“Clients in Canary Wharf like to have a bit of banter that’s for sure.

“For people making and losing millions they are very relaxed and I haven’t come across a miserable one yet.”

He added: “Lot’s of people come here after a stressful day and want to relax.

“They tell me getting a haircut or shave wipes any troubles from their mind.”

We went down to see Alex work his magic and get the low down on what Ted’s has to offer.

1) Haircut

Ask for: Cut A Long Story Short

Price: £28.50/up to 45minutes

Hair will be shampooed if necessary, cut to your liking and styled.

“All our barbers are trained in every type of haircut, from fades to scissor cuts,” said Alex.

“In Canary Wharf people want something low maintenance but are very particular and everything has to be spot on.

“Cutting hair is actually the easy part, it is the edges that are the hardest. If you get the neckline right the haircut should always look good.

They use the traditional Turkish technique of singing hairs off clients ears with a flame.

“I’ve never burnt anyone,” said Alex, “I’m good at what I do.”

What about men who are trying to hold onto their hair?

“If you are going to lose it, then you are going to lose it,” said Alex.

“People are insure and worried about losing their hair but the more you get stressed the quicker it will go.”

2) Shave

Ask for: The Tommy ‘N’ Turkish

Price: £22.50/30mins

Begins with a balm and hot towel to soften the skin before the face is lathered up and shaved with a fresh blade for each client.

“Not many people here have had a proper close shave. I can spot when people have had one.

“I never shave against the grain. Around the bottom lip and chin is the hardest part as people often knock of injure themselves there and have scar tissue which the blade is more likely to catch on.”

“They say that after 35 whatever you have got remains and stays the same. So if you hardly have any facial hair the chances of growing a full on beard is more dim.”

Finishes with rinse and dry of the face before more balm and an arm massage while the face is wrapped in a hot towel. Cologne will only be applied to less sensitive skin.

3) Monobrow

Ask for: Brow threading

Price: £12.50/15minutes

Stray hairs will be whipped out by the barber using a cotton thread which is twisted and rolled over the skin.

“When you are a barber you can see every little hair. I find myself standing next to people staring at them thinking ‘they need their eyebrows done’.

“It might scare a man at first, as they think they will come out with really thin eyebrows. But it is just making them tidy and making sure there are two instead of one.”

4) Drinks

Ask for: A Turkish coffee

Price: Included with treatment

The rocket fuel strength Turkish coffee comes served in an espresso cup with only the choice of with or without sugar. We didn’t want to look like wimps so sipped it slowly without asking for milk.

5) Styling

Ask for: Hair putty, £6.50 or post shave balm, £9

Both come from the Ted Baker range which is used in the barber shop alongside the traditional Turkish cologne.

“A Turkish haircut will always be done so it looks good however you style it with no odd bits sticking out, so you’re not trapped in one style.”

