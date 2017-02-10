Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve made the effort to get dolled up for a date you want the night to end with at least a kiss.

So make sure you take the time to make your lips look enticing and feel inviting.

Here is our pick of products from Canary Wharf shops.

1) Pure Shea Butter Organic Certified 10ml

Made only with shea butter and Vitamin E, this balm can be used on lips, skin, elbows, feet and even hair. We tried it out on our lips which had become dry and cracked from hours spent in the cold instagramming the Winter Lights. Within 24 hours it had restored our pout to its soft, full glory.

The travel size fits conveniently into a handbag, pocket or a desk drawer and the unisex packaging means it won’t get mistaken for lipgloss or stick.

Plus the shea butter is harvested from Burkina Faso, in a sustainable and fair trade partnership with the women who produce it. So your mouth will feel good and so will your conscience.

L’Occitane, Jubilee Place, £8.50

2) Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm For Lips

It sounds rather saucy but this product is actually very natural and pure. The pocket-sized tube contains 100% lanolin, although it is so thick you may struggle to extract it at first. But give it a squeeze with warm fingers and it will soon be supple in your hands.

Because it contains no fragrances, parabens, sulphates, mineral oils or silicones the chances of irritation are minute- although a patch test is always wise before you start smothering it on.

It can be fairly sticky so we like to smooth it on at bedtime to keep lips hydrated overnight.

SpaceNK, Cabot Place, £12

3) Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss

This creamy gloss is formulated with shea, avocado and murumuru butters to keep your lips and ingredients said to plump lips without that bee-sting tingling feeling you get with many products. It comes it shades sugar, must have, fly, groovy, forbidden, flirt and - our pick for the big date- heartbreaker.

The store in Canary Wharf is running a Lip Amnesty until February 16. Anyone who takes in an old lipgloss or lipstick will receive a lip lesson and 10% off a lip product.

Bareminerals, Jubilee Place, £17

4) Bee Good Lip Balm

Three is definitely better than one when it comes to these beeswax lip balms. They come in flavours raspberry and white choc, lime blossom and honey and vanilla and honey and are small enough to fit comfortably in a handbag.

During dinner or drinks simply work your charm to find out if your date prefers citrus or sweet flavours then pop on the relevant one and serve up your lips as dessert.

Waitrose, Canada Place, £10

5) Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Lip Concentrate

This one is for your pre-date prep. The clickable applicator pen ensures you get the right amount onto your mouth, even after a hard day at the office.

Billed as an anti-ageing balm it is said to plump and smooth, boosting the appearance of lips while replenishing with omegas and antioxidants to prepare for the attentions of February 14.

SpaceNK, Cabot Place, £32

