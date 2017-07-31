Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sun, rain, wind, we’ve been hit by it all in recent weeks.

It can play havoc with hair, leaving it dry, frizzy and limp.

Here are the products that will help boost an at-home blow dry and keep hair in tip top condition between salon visits.

1) Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

SpaceNK, Cabot Place

As luxurious as its sounds with a rich blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot and argan extracts.

Each protective drop penetrates the hair to restore strength and shine to dry and damaged locks.

Leave on overnight for a deep condition, apply to damp hair to tame frizz or add to ends after styling for extra luster.

£48/100ml

2) Rosemary And Cedarwood Hair Treatment

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

This coconut oil based treatment is packed with essential oils of organic rosemary, renowned for its hair boosting properties, cedarwood, and lavender.

It is ideal for lackluster or coloured hair but will provide a moisture boost for all hair types.

Rub into the scalp and ends, wrap hair in a towel and as it works its magic lie back and get the double benefit from the lavender which is said to help calm the mind and ease stresses and strains.

£6.50/50g

3) Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

Boots, Canada Place, Jubilee Place

The master of sucking has turned its expertise to the art of blowing.

This piece of tech is the result of over £50 million of research, and boasts an ultra-powerful directed airflow with a sensor that stops your hair overheating.

Drying time is halved but the finished result is so sleek there is no need for straighteners.

All that’s left to work out is whether that extra time in bed is worth the price tag.

£299.99

4) Tints of Nature Seal And Shine Leave-In Conditioner

Available online

Spray this leave-in conditioner onto wet hair after washing and it will nourishe, moisturises and protect from the sea, chlorine, sun with its UV filter and heat from hairdryers.

Rich in herbs and natural extracts it is pH balanced to help colour last longer.

£6.99 /200ml

5) The Cream by Paul Mitchell

Shades Of Green, West Ferry Road

Apply a small amount to damp hair and style for a light hold that tames flyaways and builds body for any hair type.

It will moisturize, strengthen and protects hair from damage, such as UV rays, throughout the day.

£13.75/100ml

