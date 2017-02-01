Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You only have one face.

You might spend thousands on suits and ties to look your best for the office. How much did your last pair of shoes cost?

But what are you spending on your beauty routine? Yes, beauty. Because, like it or not, first impressions count. A silk shirt’s collar only reaches your neck – what’s above it is the thing people will be looking at, scrutinising and judging you on.

So if you’ve been neglecting your hair and facial care, perhaps it’s time you stopped looking at cufflinks

and took your look seriously. Don’t worry. We’ve made it easy. Here are the products to grab in your Canary Wharf lunch hour to fix up your face, fresh for the challenges of 2017.

For a silky beard

The Sartorial Beard Oil (£48/100ml) has won a GQ Grooming Award and is said to be everything a modern gentleman needs to keep his facial fluff tamed.

The fast absorbing oil contains a blend of sunflower, grape seed and wheat germ, softening the beard, hydrating the skin and leaving you smelling as smooth as the look of a Saville Row suit.

Customers have commented on the staying power of the stopper, presumably designed to ensure only men of strong finger or sharp mind can access the golden, restorative liquid inside.

Penhaligon, Cabot Place

For the closest shave

It looks manly, sounds manly and, according to the Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream – White Eagle (£15 a tube), using it will apparently gain you membership to the Close Shavers Squadron. Fancy.

It is “spiked” with menthol and camphor and is a thick cream that is smoothed on rather than foamed up and it said to allow the razor to glide over your skin in an action smoother than Tom Cruise’s seduction routine in Top Gun. There’s no shame in singing You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling in the mirror with your razor as the mic. Try to resist calling yourself Maverick in the office.

Kiehl’s, Jubilee Place

For softer skin

Enriched with protecting shea butter, moisturising vegetable- based glycerin, soothing bisabolol and firming extract of birch sap, L’Occitane Aftershave Balm (£22/75ml) is said to soothe razor burn, preventing irritations and the feeling of tightness.

The light and fluid texture is designed to melt easily into the skin, leaving it lightly perfumed with an aromatic spicy scent.

Shave, commute and stroll force- fully into the office knowing your cheeks, chin and neck are glowing with health and supple against the fibres of your shirt.

L’Occitane, Jubilee Place

For thicker hair

If you want something to fight the fade Paul Mitchell Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo, Condition And Tonic (prices vary) make up a preventative system that aims to gently and naturally help to address the problem.

It contains clover flower extract, said to slow down the process of hair follicle shrinking, kakadu plum, pea peptides, turmeric and ginseng to moisturize and stimulate the scalp and the Regeniplex botanical blend, said to promote optimal scalp health and encourage healthy, thicker hair.

Try not to think of Phil Mitchell when using and all will be well.

Shades of Green, Westferry Road

For a flake free scalp

If you have an itchy scalp, harsh cleansing products are to be avoided. Bain Traitant à la Propolis Gentle Anti-Dandruff Shampoo By Leonor Greyl (£28 for 200ml) contains no silicons, coal tar, parabens or sodium laureth sulfate.

Instead it features antiseptic propolis to prevent development of microbial flora and jobarb for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.

For an extra soothing boost try the Masque Fleurs De Jasmin Nourishing Mask (£36.50) to leave your locks healthy, plump and flowing with bombast.

SpaceNK, Cabot Place

