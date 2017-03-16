Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mother’s Day is almost here so now is the time to pick the perfect present.

Today’s multi-tasking mums expect- and rightly deserve- more than hastily bought garage bouquet.

So here are five suggestions from the Canary Wharf shops to help you impress yours.

1) JET-SET MUM

Feminine and practical Ted Baker’s elegant Oriental Blossom luggage will ensure she stands out from the airport crowd.

The newly launched vanity case (£140) in soft baby pink features a delicate floral design and is finished Ted’s trademark rose-gold hardware, leather-style handles.

Made from hard-sided, lightweight polycarbonate it is small enough to be carried using the detachable padded strap.

Or it can be quickly secured to the top of the matching suitcase to allow swift passage through those busy transport hubs.

Inside toiletries can nestle safely inside two large zip-up compartments or smaller mesh pouches made from a joyous birds of paradise wipe clean fabric.

It also comes with a five year warranty so you can send it though that mysterious luggage hatch without fear.

Also comes in a sleek black Gem Gardens colourway.

Ted Baker, Canada Place

2) WELL-GROOMED MUM

Give an anti-aging cream and you might end up in her bad books.

But the Baume de Rose Body Cream (£59) from brand By Terry will leave her felling pampered, smelling of a summer garden and uplifted.

It contains rose butter, nourishing rose wax and musk rose oil and promises to cocoon and strengthen the skin.

Just don’t go pilfering it like you did as a teenager.

Space NK, Cabot Place

3) CLASSY MUM

When nothing but the best will do, turn to these renowned British brands who have teamed up to create a treat to envelope the senses.

The Savoy and Pehaligon’s Mother’s Day Experience (£200) offers more than your average afternoon tea, with floral aromas, elegant tastes and stunning visages.

On arrival mum’s will be presented with a stunning bouquet and a bottle of Penhaligon’s new eau de parfum, Savoy Steam

With notes of aromatic rosemary, fresh geranium and delicate rose it boasts a soft spring like scent.

Next it is time to tantalise the tastebuds with a traditional afternoon tea for two in the historic Thames Foyer where you can continue the floral theme by sipping on white peony and rose tea.

Can be booked as a gift for Mother’s Day itself, or as a treat to look forward to on subsequent weekends.

The Savoy, Strand

4) FUNKY MUMS

Why chose between flowers and chocolates when you can give her both in one?

This colourful and fun Dragee Flower Bouquet (£5.95) from Italian restaurant Carluccio’s could almost be mistaken for a piece of jewellery.

Creative mums will appreciate the skill required to wrap pink or orange foil around each hand made dark chocolate and then tease it into a delicate posy.

If she does pin it on, the treats are covered in a crisp sugar shell to stop them melting onto her boutique blouse.

Carluccios, Reuters Plaza

5) NATURE-LOVING MUM

Green-fingered mums know that one of the great joys of flowers is their scent, which can be a powerful pathway to memories.

Make this Mother’s Day one she won’t forget with a bouquet from Brown’s scented collection (£40-60).

They feature blooms such as hyacinths, freesias, tulips and scented miniature daffodils known as Tete a Tetes.

If well cared for they should last at least five days and will fill her home with beautiful fragrances.

There are 10 options to choose from online and the Canary Wharf florist is offering £10 off the Scented Spring Classic (£40) for a limited period.

They also have Grace (£65) - a Mother’s Day bouquet made with delicate pale pink gelda roses, bouvardia and spray roses gerberas that comes with free Belgian chocolates.

Order now online, over the phone or in-store for Mother’s Day delivery.

Brown’s, Canada Place

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook