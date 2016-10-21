Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wedding planning. Supposed to be a joy but it can actually be a massive headache.

There is so much research to do, decisions to be made and remade and endless websites and companies to trawl through.

To try and ease the stress we have rounded up some events in Canary Wharf and beyond that might give you a helping hand.

1) The London Foodie Wedding Fair

WHEN:Saturday, October 22, 12-4pm

WHERE: Skinners’ Hall, 8 1/2 Dowgate Hill, EC4R 2SP

WHAT: Couples will be able to pick up food inspiration for their special day from a range of suppliers such as . Visit canapé stalls and food stations asking questions, getting advice and talk through your ideas. And of course there will be bubbly and cocktails.

Tickets £4 which includes a 30 minute sit-down with an event expert.

2) Trinity House Wedding Showcase

WHEN: Saturday, November 5, 3-5pm

WHERE: Trinity House, Tower Hill, EC3N 4DH

WHAT: Have a look at the elegant rooms inside this neo-classical building, designed by Samuel Wyatt in 1794, and home to the General Lighthouse Authority. Preferred caterers and suppliers will be there to answers questions and give you a taste of what your day could be like. A 20% discount on venue hire charges will be given for initial bookings made on the day.

Free to attend but registration is mandatory

3) Hayley Paige trunk Show at Les Trois Soeurs Bridal

WHEN: Saturday, November 5, 10am-6pm and Sunday, November 6, noon to 6pm

WHERE: Canada Place, 34 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf, E14 5HX

WHAT: See the latest designs from this American bridal designer who uses hand appliquéd lace and flutters of sheer fabric to evoke a feeling of whimsical refinement in her dresses. 10% off orders placed during the event.

Free but appointments should be booked via 020 7719 0868 or bridal@lestroissoeurs.co.uk

4) The Wedding Fair at Excel

WHEN: Saturday, January 14-15, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Excel, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1XL

WHAT: One of the largest wedding fairs around visitors can expect catwalk shows with dresses for every budget, ideas for favours, cakes to cars, venues to stationery, entertainment to accessories, venue dressing to menswear, photography to florists, bridesmaid dresses to hair and beauty and everything in between.

​Tickets from £12

5) Jenny Packham Jewellery at Goldsmiths

WHEN: Available now

WHERE: Goldsmiths, Unit 23 Canada Place, Canary Wharf, E14 5AH

WHAT: Renowned British fashion designer Jenny Packham has launched a bridal jewellery collection exclusively with Goldsmiths. It includes three bridal suites - Gloria, inspired by Hollywood actress Gloria Swanson and Aurora and Étoile, both inspired by the twinkling stars.

Jenny said: “My love of sparkles is no secret and whilst crystals and sequins can suffice – diamonds are my new best friend.

Prices from £600 - £7,800

