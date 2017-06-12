Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Botox turns 15 this year and is used by thousands to roll back the years.

But for some the idea of having a needle anywhere near their face is more likely to cause wrinkles than prevent them.

So here are some none invasive alternatives to help banish those worry lines.

1. Smooth wrinkles

Made from soft silicone the Foreo Luna is aimed at improving skin tone by using vibrations to deeply cleanse and help fight blemishes.

The ridged side uses lower frequency pulsations to fight forehead wrinkles and fine lines around the mouth and eyes.

It is also said the improve the absorption of products applied afterwards.

The brand has garnered rave reviews and celebrity fans such as Trinny Woodall.

It has also released the ophthalmologist approved Iris eye massager to target crow’s feet, dark circles, and bags under eyes.

Boots, Canada Place, £125

2. Plump it up

Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask is used in the brand’s professional spa procedures but is no available in stores.

Mix the gel and powder and apply and the gel will morph into a solid through a cooling chemical reaction.

Professional-grade algin and hyaluronic acid will give an express hydration boost by aiding oxygen exchange and removing impurities from the skin’s surface.

Claims to improve the appearance of dry surface lines and pores in one use.

Space NK, Cabot Place, £43 for 4 treatments

3. Prevent ageing

We should all be wearing sunscreen every day, even at our desks according to beauty experts.

Clinique SPF 30 Anti Wrinkle Face Cream can be worn alone or under make-up.

It contains broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB, helping prevent ageing caused by sun exposure, antioxidant Vitamin E and sunflower seed, barley and cucumber extracts to aid the skin’s moisture barrier.

Boots, Canada Place, £18

4. Stop sagging

The NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is for those who want to lift jowls, jawlines, reduce nasal labial folds and wrinkles, lift eye brows and open eyes.

Designed to provides a facial-lift in 5-minutes it harnesses the power of a micro-current, also used in spas and medical offices, to tone and firm skin.

FDA-cleared for facial stimulation.

Space NK, Cabot Place, £150

