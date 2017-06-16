Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cycling can be a bit of an effort can't it? Fortunately technology has taken the sting out of it.

Having spent the past fortnight trying out an electric bike from Volt , here are four models you might consider apart from the Pulse.

After all, they're a gateway drug to life on two wheels.

1. Strada E

Raleigh, £2,500

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Billed as “a new take on electric bikes in the UK market” this commuter is aimed at all-comers and is designed to be agile and balanced for easy navigation in traffic

2. Metro

Volt, £1,299

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This folding e-bike is aimed squarely at the commuting market delivering greater flexibility than a full-sized version and assistance for those unexpected hills.

3. Haibike XDURO

Raleigh, £6,499

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This AllMtn 8.0 electric mountain bike is packed with features and gadgets and is powered by a Bosch motor for fantastic uphill performance and thrills.

4. Infinity

Volt, £2,699

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Electric gears, thanks to its Shimano Steps crank drive, this is a step up from the Pulse delivering a high-end ride.

