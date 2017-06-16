Cycling can be a bit of an effort can't it? Fortunately technology has taken the sting out of it.
Having spent the past fortnight trying out an electric bike from Volt , here are four models you might consider apart from the Pulse.
After all, they're a gateway drug to life on two wheels.
1. Strada E
Raleigh, £2,500
Billed as “a new take on electric bikes in the UK market” this commuter is aimed at all-comers and is designed to be agile and balanced for easy navigation in traffic
2. Metro
Volt, £1,299
This folding e-bike is aimed squarely at the commuting market delivering greater flexibility than a full-sized version and assistance for those unexpected hills.
3. Haibike XDURO
Raleigh, £6,499
This AllMtn 8.0 electric mountain bike is packed with features and gadgets and is powered by a Bosch motor for fantastic uphill performance and thrills.
4. Infinity
Volt, £2,699
Electric gears, thanks to its Shimano Steps crank drive, this is a step up from the Pulse delivering a high-end ride.
Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews
Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook