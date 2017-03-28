Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clocks and watches have gone forward bringing more chances to flaunt your bling in the sunshine.

And with impeccable timing Tag Heuer and Montblanc have both launched smartwatches, ushering in new roles for the devices on our wrists.

Fortunately those in love with the heritage and craftsmanship of traditional watches know there is a long way to go before this breed of upstarts overshadows iconic brands such as Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.

Here are the four watches in Canary Wharf you need to know about.

1) Patek Philippe

It takes up to a year to make his classic watch (model 5146J-001) from the Complications range.

The 39mm case is made from 18ct yellow gold with a sapphire-crystal back, so you can observe the mesmerising workings, and tan crocodile strap.

The brand started in 1839 and Sandy Madhvani, showroom manager of David M Robinson, said: “They are the best watches in the word and very exclusive. They don’t make more than 58,000 a year.

“This will sit under the cuff and is not ostentatious but has a secret language in terms of quality, workmanship and heritage. It’s the iconic heirloom.”

£28,730

David M Robinson, Jubilee Place

David M Robinson is holding a valuation day on Thursday, March 30 in Jubilee Place costing £60 for the first item and £50 for subsequent ones.

Book via 020 7538 2332, london@davidmrobinson.co.uk

2) Montblanc Summit

Shoppers in Canary Wharf will be among the first in the world to get a close-up look at the Summit.

It is the brand’s first ever smartwatch, due to be launched at the end of May, but will be available for pre-order at an exclusive pop-up event in Canada Place from Saturday, March 27-29.

Designed in partnership with Google, it features the Android Wear 2.0 operating system (OS), making it compatible with Android and iOS devices, and the Google Assistant.

Wearers can download and access a choice of thousands of apps using the touch screen and it comes with Runtastic, Uber and Foursquare already installed.

There is a choice of four splash-proof cases, eight straps, and the digital face can be changed at the touch of a button to take you from the boardroom to bar.

Price from £795

Montblanc, Cabot Place

3) Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45

Launched at the start of March, this is the first modular luxury watch bearing the Swiss Made label.

Engineered in collaboration with Intel it features GPS, an NFC sensor for payments, a high definition AMOLED screen and a selection of customisable dials, lugs, straps and buckles.

Wearers can choose cases made from satin or polished grade 5 titanium, black ceramic, or plated with 18K 5N rose gold and have it encrusted with diamonds if they desire.

£1,450

Goldsmiths, Canada Place

4) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Titanium

Founded in 1875 this is oldest fine watchmaking manufacturer still in the hands of its founding families (Audemars and Piguet).

It has written some of the finest chapters in the history of haute horlogerie, including the famous 1972 octagonal Royal Oak, the first luxury watch to be made of stainless steel, widely recognised as one of the most important innovations in watchmaking.

This version features a 44mm titanium case with sapphire crystal glass, white gold hands with a luminescent coating, a ceramic bezel and grey rubber strap.

The functions include hours, minutes, a date at 3 o’clock and a chronograph.

£25,700

Watches of Switzerland, Canada Place

