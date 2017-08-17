Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Famed Egyptian beauty Cleopatra is said to have bathed in milk and honey to keep her royal skin soft and supple.

And centuries later the golden elixir is still favoured by experts for it’s nourishing properties.

Here are three products from Canary Wharf shops we will bee adding to our beauty routine.

1) Bee Good Honey And Camelina Facial Exfoliator

This whole range utilises ingredients from our fuzzy friends.

The exfoliator contains wildflower honey, beeswax and propolis, AKA bee glue, which is purported to balance problematic skin.

A trifactor of oils from the Camelina seed, crambe seed and wheatgerm all work to moisturise skin while lavender flowers have been added to help lift away dead skin.

It is also used as part of the brand’s new 60-minute Honey Facial (£120) which is available at the Hilton London Bankside Spa To You located near London Bridge.

Waitrose, Canada Place, £10.50

2) Neal’s Yard Bee Lovely All Over Balm

This pot of sunshine contains a honey coloured 99% organic balm packed with beeswax, cocoa butter, orange essence oil and marigold flower extract.

Warmed between the fingers it can be soothed onto any patches of dry skin to nourish and soften.

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station, £6.50

3) Elemental Herbology Vital Cleanse Facial Cleanser

This golden elixir is a boost for dull, tired skin.

It contains 10% Manuka honey which isn’t just for sore throats but also has anti-inflammatory properties that will also help soothe break outs.

Vitamin C and papaya stimulate cell renewal which helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and will leave the face as fresh as a daisy.

Space NK, Cabot Place, £29

