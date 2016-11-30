Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While we may not fully understand it, the hygge trend is sweeping the nation this autumn.

The Danish word (pronounced hue-gah) could be written off as a social media fad but with Danes boasting the happiest workforce in the world, it may be something for Canary Wharfers to consider more closely.

We Brits are already pretty good at warding off the cold but this concept is about much more than simple shoving an extra blanket on the bed.

There is no equivalent English word but in short it means the art of creating everyday happiness through cosiness, togetherness, relaxation and indulgence - things we should be embracing whether they are trendy or not.

We’ve rounded up the best ways to achieve more hygge in your life.

AT YOUR DESK

Desks aren’t generally meant to be cosy but there are plenty of ways to make it more hygge without resorting to a crocheted keyboard cover.

1) Keep layers to hand so you can wrap yourself up whenever the air conditioning gets too fierce. The colours in this ombre scarf (£24) from Oliver Bonas in Jubilee Place remind us of relaxing evenings spent watching sunsets.

2) Pick up a cactus (carefully) from Waitrose and find a corner for it to nestle in. They need minimal tending and watching it thrive will help to recreate all of those happy vibes we get from being outdoors.

3) Hazardous candles and reed diffusers are a no no but you can still enjoy soothing aromas thanks to this handy Remedies To Roll For Relaxation (£6.50) from Neal’s Yard in Jubilee Place. Your colleagues won’t even notice you applying it but the subtle wafts of lavender, bergamot and frankincense will bring calm to your surroundings.

ON YOUR LUNCHBREAK

4) The cafes are full of tempting hot drinks at this time of year and although we all love our caffeine the jitters are not always conducive to cosiness. Instead try a warming Spiced Orange Hot Chocolate from Caffe Nero in Jubilee Place.

5) Or the Plum and Cinnamon Steeper (£2.35) from Pure in One Canada Square is less calorific than a milk-laden drink and the flavours will evoke memories of childhood puddings.

6) Escaping our desks even for a short while is essential to a feeling of wellbeing. But a walk amongst the bustling crowds is sometimes the last thing we want. Instead head to Crossrail Place Roof Garden and stroll amongst Asian bamboo or American ferns.

7) Or head down to Jubilee Walk from Sunday, December 4 and take time to browse art by Amanda Tong . Although her pottery is inspired by the Chinese principle of Ying and Yang, we feel sure the Danes would appreciate the soothing simplicity of the black and white designs.

WITH YOUR COLLEAGUES

8) A sense of being recognised and surrounded by the familiar is an important part of hygge. So make sure you get to know the people you sit side-by-side with.

Bring in a treat to share such as these Fire Roasted Tortilla Chips Dipped in Dark Chocolate (£2) from Marks and Spencers in Jubilee Place. Not only will the hint of jalapeño peppers warm up your palette but the unusual pointy snacks will help break the conversational ice.

9) Organise to go for drinks after work. The Gun in Coldharbour has an open fire to warm up by or make it a regular event at The George in Crossharbour which has a quiz night every Wednesday from 7pm.

AFTER WORK

10) It doesn’t get much more hygge than snuggling on a fluffy rug under the stars in your own private igloo.

Coppa Club has installed eight of them on their terrace close to Tower Bridge and they furnished with heating, sheepskin blankets and speakers. Although made of plastic rather than ice this means you can gaze up at the sky or watch the bustling tourists and boats sail by while you sip a Maple Old Fashioned or Spiced Berry Caipirissima in your cocoon of comfort.

They are available for private hire as well as walk-ins and are close to the Tower of London ice rink.

AT HOME

11) Feel-good scenes in films always have twinkling lights or roaring fires involved. If you haven’t got a fireplace try lighting an Incense and Embers Home Candle (£42) from Jo Malone in Jubilee Place.

12) Curl up under the Supreme Faux Fur Throw (£175) from The White Company in Jubilee Place.- the epitome of snuggly hygge-ness

AT THE WEEKEND

13) Those folks at East Village E20 have been kind enough to organise this years’ Christmas Makers Market with a hygge theme. Free to enter, inside you will find pleasing Scandanavian interior items from Att Pynta, Blästa Henriët, handwoven items from Christabel Balfour, bonsai tres from geo-fleur, macrame from Juniper Weaves, ceramics from Skandihus and much more.

There will also be workshops in candle making, wreath-making, blockprinting and how to make your own butter knife.

The market it is open Saturdays 11am-6pm and Sundays 11am-4pm from November 26 to December 11.

14) Oslo in Hackney has teamed up with Scandanavian brands for festival Cider and Balls.

Guests will be able to enjoy a changing menu of Scandi meatball dishes and sides, paired with four ciders from across Sweden and Norway, including Herrrljunga Cider, voted Sweden’s No.1 cider in 2014.

Plus £1 from each meal sold will go to male cancer charity Orchid so your sense of wellbeing is sure to go up.

The festival runs from Monday, December 5-11.

