The last minute present dash has begun and London shoppers are the most likely to leave gift buying to the last minute.

Here are some ideas for last minute stocking fillers to help guide you on your journey to the December 25 finish line.

They are all available to grab on your lunch break from shops in Canary Wharf.

1) Let's start with a nice, big stocking, a very good place to start.

Stocking , £3, Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place

2) Help them burn off some calories by hiding this treat filled decoration on the tree.

Milk Chocolate Coated Honeycombe Bauble , £6, Whittard of Chelsea, Canada Square

3) This cult classic will help them put a fresh face forward for 2017.

Wild Rose Beauty Balm Gift , £12.50, Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

4) Prove there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a blonde moment with this new chocolate flavour.

Blonde Chocolate Salted Caramel Tablet G , £6, Godiva, Jubilee Place

5) Help make them greener with this nifty gift that celebrates the capital.

London Bus Foldaway Bag , £4.50, Paperchase, Canary Wharf Underground Station

6) This one is almost too cute to eat. Almost.

Marzipan Figure , £4, L’Orchidee, Canada Place

7) Cheer up the neighbours without even having to talk to them.

Christmas Pudding Bin Bags , £10 for 12, Paperchase, Canary Wharf Underground Station

8) A tipple themed pressie that won't lead to a hangover.

Gin And Tonic Lip Balm , £6, Oliver Bonas, Jubilee Place

9) How do you fit an entire sack of treats inside a stocking? Here's how.

Santa’s Sack of Treats , £3, Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place

10) Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a cute animal of some sort.

Pug In A Mug , £8, Oliver Bonas, Jubilee Place

11) It doesn't get much more festive than this.

Spiced Mandarin Caramels , £3, Marks and Spencer, Jubilee Place

12) And just when you thought you'd escaped the novelty socks......

Pink Reindeer Print Socks , £3, River Island, Cabot Place

