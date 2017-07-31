Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Apparently seven in ten Brits feel out of touch with nature and despite Canary Wharf being blessed with some lovely green spaces that almost certainly includes plenty of Londoners.

So when I heard about a new honey-themed package in rural Surrey I decided it was the perfect way to escape from the gleaming towers of Canary Wharf and literally smother myself with mother nature’s nectar.

The Runnymede on Thames Hotel And Spa has a slightly incongruous location, set right on the river but also within a stone’s throw of J13 of the M25.

However the vehicles whizzing by are soon forgotten once you enter the Wonderland-esque grounds which are dotted with giant deck chairs and teacup sculptures.

The whimsy continues inside where a display of costumed rubber ducks takes pride of place by the reception desk, illustrating the rarest of things- a hotel with a sense of humour.

The honey began flowing in our room with small package of treats flavoured with the amber ingredient.

Tearing into them I reasoned they were healthier than your average chocolates as honey is packed with vitamins and antioxidants and said to aid digestion and even regulate blood sugar.

In the spa the sweetness continued with an invigorating back exfoliation using a honey infused salt scrub, followed by a soothing oil application.

Wrapped in a towel cocoon, I was treated to a tailored express facial, sans honey on this occasion as my therapist advised it was not suited to my easily congested skin.

Finally my feet were enveloped in a honey and ginger hydrating mask- pure bliss.

The friendly and helpful staff and spotlessly clean setting helped a feeling of relaxation blossom and I emerged like a bee heavy with nectar, ready to retreat to my hive.

The bed in my room provided the perfect cushion for my liquid bones and later a comfortable and undisturbed night’s sleep.

But first a visit to The Lock Bar And Kitchen provided the opportunity to re-tox which my friend did ably with a dinner of beef burger, chips and relish.

I challenged them by asking for a carb-free version of the grilled lamb cutlet with braised shoulder and the waitress was very accommodating, even if she did offer sweet potato as an alternative to regular mash.

Abuzz with energy the next morning I was further buoyed by the lovely view of the river from our balcony.

I descended for a dip in the pool, which despite the spa being fully booked, was almost empty. The Jacuzzi and steam room were more popular but still only contained a handful of people making for a wonderfully peaceful swim.

After breakfast it was time to reconnect with nature in a more literally way- with a walk along the river bank.

It is part of the Thames Path and if the fancy strikes it will carry visitors to a boat pier or around to Runnymede Pleasure Ground where actual bees buzzing amongst the flowers- in this case watched over by a metal Queen - Elizabeth II in statue form.

Her weekend residence Windsor Castle is a 20 minute drive away for those who want to venture further and the neighbouring Windsor Great Park and Virginia Water both offer an abundance of nature to immerse oneself. The hotel even offers an overnight package which includes two entrance tickets for the castle.

I spent my extra time reclining in a deckchair, grinning like the Cheshire Cat, and returned to the tightly packed corridors of Canary Wharf uplifted by languid pleasures.

The Bee Friendly Package is available until September 30 priced at £299 and includes:

-Full use of all the spa facilities, including the indoor and plunge pools, sauna and steam rooms and the relaxation lounges

- Dinner for two in The Lock Bar & Kitchen with honey specials available

- Overnight accommodation sharing a twin or double room

- Breakfast for two in the Leftbank

- One luxury honey based one hour treatment (A second honey treatment can be booked for £65) .

