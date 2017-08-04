Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With people’s thoughts turning to holidays, regional airline Flybe has already unveiled its 2018 summer schedule from London City Airport offering a roster of 86 departures each work on six routes across the UK and regional mainland Europe.

Highlights of Flybe’s 2018 Summer routes from London City include:

Aberdeen (up to two flights a day).

Amsterdam (daily).

Belfast City (up to four flights a day).

Dusseldorf (up to three flights a day).

Edinburgh (up to four flights a day).

Exeter (weekdays).

Chief revenue officer Vincent Hodder said: “We have listened to our customers’ feedback and know that many like to plan their travel far in advance. So we’ve put our 2018 summer schedule on sale that much sooner to allow our customers the opportunity to plan their next summer travel early.”

Chief commercial officer at London City Airport Richard Hill said “Flybe’s 2018 summer schedule provides increased choice and frequency for some of London City’s most popular destinations.

“There will be improved connectivity to Belfast and Edinburgh, for example, with additional links for business travellers, scheduled so they can make the most of their working day.

Seats are on sale now at flybe.com from £34.99 one way including taxes and charges and are currently available for travel between March 25 and June 17, 2018.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook