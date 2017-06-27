Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The (adopted) music of Greek island of Skiathos came to London City Airport on Monday courtesy of the London City Singers.

To celebrate the inaugural British Airways flight to Skiathos, London’s first all-female barber shop chorus entertained everyone with songs from the film Mamma Mia!, shot on location on the island, which stood in for the fictitious island of Kalokairi.

The new three-times-a-week British Airways flights from London City takes tourists to an island also famous for its pine forests and beaches.

It is the third Greek Island route, alongside Mykonos and Santorini, that British Airways flies to direct from London City Airport and it is the only scheduled service from the UK to Skiathos .

(Photo: BA)

Flights will operate during the peak summer weeks until September.

Basic each way fares from £80 are available to book on ba.com/londoncity

BA’s Luke Hayhoe said: “After the release of the hugely popular Mamma Mia! film, Skiathos became one of the most sought after holiday destinations. It sits perfectly with our other Greek Island routes.”

Holiday packages

Holiday packages available to book on ba.com include: Seven nights at the four-star Skiathos Club, Vassilias, on a bed and breakfast basis, from £644.50p per person in July, based on two people sharing, including return flights from London City and 23kg of luggage.

Seven nights at the five-star Skiathos Princess, Aghia Paraskevi, on a bed and breakfast basis, from £1,412 per person in July, based on two people sharing, including return flights from London City and 23kg of luggage.