British Airways is launching new year-round services to Milan, Italy from London City Airport on April 24.

There will be two flights a day on week days and one a day at weekends.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial, said: “Milan will appeal to business and leisure customers.”

Earlier this month British Airways announced new summer-only routes from London City to Skiathos, Greece and to Manchester, which together with Milan means flights to 30 destinations will operate in British Airways’ colours from the Docklands airport this summer.

All flights will operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with two abreast seating. Basic each way fares from London City to Milan from £45 .

5 things you must do in Milan

1. See Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper

It’s the city’s best known attraction so tickets are tough to obtain but Charlie Buckets get 15 minutes in the refectory by the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie to see if those conspiracy theories ring true.

2. See the Duomo

People do. And those people come to the Duomo, 500 years in the making. Climb the 150 stairs to get to the gilded copper Madonnina at the toppest most point or just count off the 3,600 statues and 135 spires.

3. Go shopping

Enough of the culture for a second. Milan is synonymous with style and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is one of the world’s most glamorous (and oldest) shopping malls. Like Regent Street but undercover. And no pigeons. Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton etc etc. No doubt, the tourist “been there” T-shirts are probably a different class.

4. Dream of glory

Enough of the shopping for a second. The San Siro Stadium is one of the most famous in the world and plays host to Inter and AC Milan. Watching a match is an experience like opera but, out of season, take a tour and peek inside the dressing rooms and smell the blend of Lynx and success. From the outside, put Toy Story’s Slinky Dog out your mind.

5. Take a tram

Is this a quick break and you haven’t time to fit it all in. Take a tram. The No.1 will pass many of the famous monuments so you can fill up your I-spy book with ticks. The ATMosfera vintage tram serves dinner and wine in the evening. Only in bella Italia (the country, not the restaurant chain).