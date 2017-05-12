Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A visit to Tuscany wouldn’t be complete without a bottle – or five – of wine.

There are plenty to choose from as the region is overflowing with them.

Here are a handful of suggestions to try on your trip.

1. Villa Marcello Prosecco

It might seem wrong to start with a drink not from Tuscany but seeing as Harrods stocks this bubbly we thought an exception was in order.

It has which has aromas of apple with floral notes of wisteria and acacia blossom and is perfect before the rich truffle lunch.

It is the latest project of Giovanni Mazzei, who launches his first vintage Prosecco from his mother, Alessandra Marcello’s, family estate in the Veneto. The estate covers 57 hectares in the commune of Treviso, of which 26.5 are planted under vine. The principal grape variety used for the production of Prosecco, Glera, accounts for the majority of the plantings, with some Pinot Bianco vines also grown.

Available at La Locanda

2. Nipozzano Vecchie Viti

The Frescobaldi family own six estates in Tuscany including Nipozzano. They selected Vecchie Viti to continue the tradition of reserving a private-collection wine for each new-born family member. Launched in 2011 this red wine is sourced from the oldest, and most deeply-rooted vines at the Castello Nipozzano. In accordance with Tuscan tradition it matures 24 months in large oak botti to create a complexity of flavour.

Available at Castello di Nipozzano

3) Mormoreto

This is the great wine of Castello di Nipozzano, from the Mormoreto vineyard planted in 1976. The first vintage was from the 1983 harvest, and since then it has only been produced in the most favourable years. Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot, planted 150 years ago, have, over time, formed an intimate bond with this terroir and bring out a great depth, opulence and refinement in this intense red.

This is a wine you can cellar for many years.

Available at Castello di Nipozzano

4) Pomino Vinsanto

A beautiful wall of grapes hangs like an intricate tapestry in the Pomino estate, drying from September to February to intensify the sweetness of this dessert wine.

It results in an equally beautiful amber liquid that begs to be swirled in a large glass in front of a log fire.

Available at Castello di Pomino

5) Petroio

It would be rude to stay at Il Borgo di Petroio and enjoy the splendid views of the vineyards and not try the wine that springs from its grapes.

It is perhaps not as complex as some of its counterparts but is buoyed up by the charm of the personal connection and the fact you can sip it while wandering among the vineyards that created it.

Available at Il Borgo di Petroio

