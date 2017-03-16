Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Want to whisk your mum off for a relaxing break for Mother’s Day?

Or maybe your other half needs some time off from juggling work and motherhood?

If a change of scenery is in order then here are some spas within easy reach of London where she can unwind in the tranquillity of the countryside.

1) Whittlebury Hall, Northamptonshire

The open countryside surrounding this hotel and spa is about as far removed from the gleaming towers of Canary Wharf as you can get.

Devoid of traffic fumes and the hustle and bustle of daily life, it trades in the pretentious stylings of some London hotels for comfortable charm.

Instead of marble floors and hard, oddly shaped chairs, you will find yourself passing along wood panelled corridors, your feet sinking into richly patterned carpets, as you discover cosy drawings rooms with plum sofas to sink into.

But this is no country mouse experience. The spa facilities are slickly executed with a central hydrotherapy pool surrounded by numerous sauna and steam rooms, an ice cave and tepidarium.

They are a good place to escape to when the chatter echoing off the pool walls gets too much.

Small touches like flannels to dip in iced water, a lunch room separate from the main hotel where you can dine in your robe and complimentary fruit and teas in the waiting areas elevate it beyond the ordinary.

Those feeling energetic can visit the 19-metre swimming pool, graced on our visit by a solitary swimmer, which has a neighbouring jacuzzi.

Or if you are in need of some extra relaxation book in for a treatment from its extensive menu.

Beyond the relaxing whisper room containing veiled water beds, the impressive warren of treatment rooms are run with precision by a team of charming and softly spoken therapists, allowing you to let go of the reins completely.

Book in for the Mum and Me Spa Day (£120) package and you can enjoy a soothing back, neck and shoulder massage and use of the spa facilities.

You can then retox with an afternoon tea featuring rich dark chocolate and orange truffle, peach cremeux, mini Victoria sponges, Eaton mess tart and warm home baked fruit scones, strawberry preserve, clotted cream, cucumber, ham and mustard and smoked salmon finger sandwiches, and a choice of tea or coffee.

2) Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa, Hertfordshire

The stunning aspect of this 18th century mansion should dazzle her from the get go.

Then you have the choice of a trio of treats, each including a complimentary weekday spa pass for mum.

Enjoy a Jazz Luncheon in the hotel’s Adam’s Brasserie from 12pm to 4pm, a three-course lunch or dinner in the fine-dining Wernher Restaurant, or lunch in converted chapel, the Romanov Suite. All three cost £48.50 pp

An overnight stay can be added from £100 per person per night including accommodation and breakfast.

3) The Runnymede On Thames, Berkshire

See the flowing waters of the Thames in a different light and book in for a sweet treat to spoil mums.

The Bee Friendly Spa Break (£299 for two) has been created using honey fresh from the hotel’s own garden hives.

Expect honey specials during dinner at The Lock Bar & Kitchen and a one hour treatment using a honey infused salt scrub followed by an oil application and express facial with a warm honey mask.

You will also get full use of all spa facilities, an overnight stay and breakfast.

A second honey treatment can be booked for £65.

