Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Why you'll need to get in the gym to get good on the Lynx

With the Ryder Cup back on our screens our fitness guru offers her thoughts on improving your game away from the tee

The answer to a better golf game might be to work on your strength

Staying injury free when you’re a keen golfer is easier said than done. The players in the Ryder Cup need to be in peak physical condition as well as incredibly talented and accurate.

So, what can you be doing, in and out of the gym, to maximise performance and minimise the risk of injury?

Look lower

Strengthening your key golfing muscles is a must. First up, lower body.

No ordinary lunges for the golfer – you need to ensure you’re working your trunk and creating some real strength and stability in the hip and pelvis area so try lunge rotations holding a weight out in front of you.

Read more The Golf Lab at Third Space offers a place to start playing

Row back

Your upper body needs some focus too as shoulder muscles can all get overworked quite easily with enough rounds of golf.

The single arm row is a great, simple exercise to strengthen the muscles of the shoulder and upper back and will help to create stability in the shoulder joint.

The simplest version can be done either at the gym or home with a decent weight and a stable surface on which to support your body weight.

Aim for a couple of sets of 12-20 reps, no more. Do these in the gym on the cable machine and you’ll target rotator cuff muscles and your core even more. Good news for golfing.

Read more Get into golf at North Greenwich's driving range

Get bendy

Flexibility shouldn’t be overlooked, especially for desk-bound Wharf workers.

Tight hamstrings are inevitable if you spend a lot of time sitting down and can limit pelvis mobility and motion – the last thing you need on the golf course.

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to hamstring stretches but the evidence is mounting for active stretches over static ones these days.

A Japanese study found the standing active ‘jack-knife’ stretch increased hamstring flexibility after just four weeks.

It’s also relatively easy to perform .

Our fitness guru – Isle of Dogs resident Laura – is a leading personal trainer and offers personal training sessions and classes in and around Canary Wharf via her website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

5 things I loved at Sweatlife at Tobacco Dock

Neat Nutrition, Heartcore TRX, Jody Shield, F45 and Lovely Lululemon all make the cut at Wapping's festival of fitness

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Twitter
Places
Canary Wharf
Isle of Dogs
Events
Ryder Cup

Most Read in Lifestyle

  1. north greenwich
    First Look: The Spa at the InterContinental London - The O2
  2. Canary Wharf
    Huge bargains available at Canary Wharf shops following wettest June on record

Most Recent in Lifestyle

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Canary Wharf
    First look: The Tea Merchant in Canary Wharf soft-launches ahead of opening
  2. Canary Wharf
    The Canary Wharf kiosk owner who made his dreams come true
  3. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  4. Poplar
    What PM told Czech leader about Poplar killing
  5. The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016
    The winners of The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016 are announced
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter