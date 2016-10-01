Why you'll need to get in the gym to get good on the Lynx

The answer to a better golf game might be to work on your strength

Staying injury free when you’re a keen golfer is easier said than done. The players in the Ryder Cup need to be in peak physical condition as well as incredibly talented and accurate.

So, what can you be doing, in and out of the gym, to maximise performance and minimise the risk of injury?

Look lower

Strengthening your key golfing muscles is a must. First up, lower body.

No ordinary lunges for the golfer – you need to ensure you’re working your trunk and creating some real strength and stability in the hip and pelvis area so try lunge rotations holding a weight out in front of you.

Row back

Your upper body needs some focus too as shoulder muscles can all get overworked quite easily with enough rounds of golf.

The single arm row is a great, simple exercise to strengthen the muscles of the shoulder and upper back and will help to create stability in the shoulder joint.

The simplest version can be done either at the gym or home with a decent weight and a stable surface on which to support your body weight.

Aim for a couple of sets of 12-20 reps, no more. Do these in the gym on the cable machine and you’ll target rotator cuff muscles and your core even more. Good news for golfing.

Get bendy

Flexibility shouldn’t be overlooked, especially for desk-bound Wharf workers.

Tight hamstrings are inevitable if you spend a lot of time sitting down and can limit pelvis mobility and motion – the last thing you need on the golf course.

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to hamstring stretches but the evidence is mounting for active stretches over static ones these days.

A Japanese study found the standing active ‘jack-knife’ stretch increased hamstring flexibility after just four weeks.

It’s also relatively easy to perform .

