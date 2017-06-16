Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"I love electric bikes,” said my friend the cycle trainer, who spends much of his life helping two-wheel newbies negotiate London’s more troublesome roundabouts. “They really get people into cycling.”

And so it came to pass. Having had a couple of recent tasters in Provence I decided to take up the offer of a loan from London Bridge-based producer Volt .

The Pulse, it turned out, was my gateway drug.

Whizzing along to work up the Thames Path was a joy. Minimal effort, fresh air and no sweat patches.

It cut 14 minutes off the walk, proved more enjoyable and still qualified as exercise.

As the two weeks progressed I found myself making excuses to go for a ride.

A trip to the shops here, an errand there, a lazy Saturday meandering up to Wapping.

None of my journeys significantly dented the battery, which can be set to assist at various levels allowing gentle progression to conventional riding; a helping hand where necessary.

There was only one problem. Having grown accustomed to its presence, in my life, I was in denial about its imminent departure.

In the end I couldn’t bear to part with it. I was impressed with its faultless performance as a commuter product, but seduced by its more playful side.

The only black mark in the whole affair was the weakness of the elastic strap set-up to the rear luggage carrier, which broke under my insistent stretching.

Suffice to say, my endorsement is simply I ended up buying it. Some things you just need in your life even if they are £1,500 .

