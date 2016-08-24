Login Register
I have (bingo) wings – and now I just want to take flight

Tabitha Ronson is interrupted in her carpool karaoke with some ugly news

Keeping your arms trim [Picture posed by model]

I was chauffeuring Master A to one of his numerous summer clubs earlier in the week, taking a day off work to do so.

I pulled on a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, happy to be free from the constraints of office garb. Windows down, shades on, a bit of Bieber on the stereo, and Master A by my side and I was in my element.

“What’s that, Mummy?”

Eyes fixed firmly on the road, I replied: “What’s what, darling?”

“That?”

From the corner of my eye, I could see him pointing towards me.

“I can’t look I’m driving. What are you pointing at?”

More by Tabitha Ronson The modern parent's dilemma – the iPad as pacifier

“That! It looks weird,” he said, once again pointing towards me. “Is it muscle?” And with a prod of his finger on my bare arms, it dawned on me to what he was referring.

Bingo Wings.

I caught my reflection in the passenger seat window, the loose flesh, hanging, like a sloth, from my upper arms. The sight was ghastly.

Worse still was the expression on Master A’s face – the puzzlement, the obvious surprise of touching not muscle as he had first imagined but folds of flab.

I’d been body-shamed by my son – and it felt awful. I was embarrassed. My son had seen that his “perfect” Mummy because, of course, in his eyes I am, perhaps isn’t that perfect after all.

I tried pulling the sleeves of my tee down but it was to no avail – the wings just kept flapping.

More by Tabitha Ronson My son and I, having the time of our lives, hunting down Pokemon

Master A prodded the skin again. “If they get any bigger, you’ll be able to fly,” he pronounced. “You’ll be like a flying squirrel or a bat! That would be awesome.”

His favourite Bieber track, Love Yourself, then came on the stereo to which he started singing along James Cordon-stylee, forgetting all about my Bingo Wings.

Needless to say I haven’t forgotten. Yesterday, I bought a set of kettlebells, a resistance band and a copy of Tya Botha’s Bingo Wings Blaster.

The next time Master A sees my bare arms they’ll be fit not fat – and I’ll be flying without wings.

Previous Articles

Women's bodies come in all sizes – so why fear healthy ones?

Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to ban adverts that don't fit his model of positive body images. But what's wrong with inspiring people to get fit for summer?

