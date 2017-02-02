Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So you want to run a marathon but you missed the ballot for the main London event?

Take heart, there are plenty of other challenges in the capital where you can test your endurance and raise money for worthy causes.

Here are some to put in your training diary.

1. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park 10k Winter Race Series

When: First Saturday of the month from October-March. Next one Saturday, February 4, from 9.30am.

Where: Stratford.

What: Three laps within the park avoiding all road crossings. Chip timed.

Cost: £15-17 per race.

Enter here

2. Cancer Research UK London Winter Run, 10k

When: Sunday, February 5, 9.30am–10.25am start.

Where: Trafalgar Square to Whitehall

What: Experts from Nuffield Health will warm up the runners who can visit a Switzerland ski-themed water station, the penguin party and husky high five zones on the route past Nelson’s Column, along the Strand, past the Adelphi Theatre, The Savoy hotel and The Royal Courts of Justice.

Friendly polar bears will greet you at the finish line and give you a medal so you can pose on the photo podium in Trafalgar Square with some St Bernard dogs.

Cost: £45pp

Enter here

3. Greenwich Park 5k or 10k

When: Sunday, February 19, Sunday, April 9, Sunday, August 20, 10am-noon start

Where: Greenwich Park, Charlton Way, SE10 8QY

What: Choose a 5k or 10k route through the park, which is home to the Royal Observatory, The National Maritime Museum and the Old Royal Naval College. A medal, fruit and flapjacks are included. Chip timed.

Cost: £20

Enter here

4. Victoria Park Race

When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am-1pm.

Where: St Marks Gate, Victoria Park, Cadogan Terrace, E9 5HT.

What: Choose a 5k, 10k or half marathon in London’s oldest public park that offers wide, flat paths and mile makers.

Cost: £16-20

Enter here

5. The Colour Run, 5k

When: Sunday, June 11, 3pm

Where: Wembley Park

What: This rainbowtastic event has moved from The O2 in Greenwich to Wembley this year. Arrive in white and run, walk, skip or dance your way around what is purported to be the happiest 5k in the world, while you are pelted with colourful powder.

Cost: £28pp

Enter here

6. Westminster 10K

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Starts at Hyde Park Corner and finishes at Whitehall.

What: Run by Trafalgar Square, the Embankment, Big Ben and more on this classic, flat course.

Cost: £25

Enter here

7. Canary Wharf Jog

When: Usually in early September

Where: Canary Wharf

What: Join a mass warm up and then you are free to run, jog or walk as many laps of the route through the estate as you like, up to 10k. In aid of British Heart Foundation.

Cost: TBC

Enter here

8. Royal Parks Foundation Half Marathon

When: Sunday, October 8

Where: Central London

What: Take part in the 10th anniversary race which takes in the capital’s landmarks on closed roads, and four of London’s eight Royal Parks – Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens. The public ballot will close on Wednesday, February 8.

Cost: TBC

Enter here

ONE FOR NEXT YEAR

9. Virgin Money London Marathon, 26.2 miles

(Photo: Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett)

When: Usually a Sunday in April

What: The creme de la creme of events. Thousands of runners will pass through Canary Wharf on their route around the capital, spurred on by the electric atmosphere and loyal supporters. The ballots for this year are now closed but are due to open for the 2018 event in May.

Details here

