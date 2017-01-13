Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

January is all about renewal, a fresh start, a better you.

But that doesn’t only mean joining the walking side of the escalators at Canary Wharf Tube or resisting the chocolate flapjacks at Pret.

You can transform into a fully detoxed butterfly while luxuriating in peace at one of the spas in and around Canary Wharf and east London.

Here are 12 and what they have to offer for your money.

1) The Beauty Suite

Where? Canary Wharf Health Club, Cabot Square

When? Monday to Friday, 11am-7pm.

What? Two therapists and one sports massage therapist, five treatment rooms and a nail bar offering more than 50 treatments from facials to massages and a Thousand Flower Detox Wrap (£77, 55minutes) using green tea balm.

Brands used: Elemis, Jessica.

Best detox: The Superfood Pro-Radiance Facial (£73, 55 minutes) is aimed at re-energising and detoxifying stressed and dull skin. The Freestyle Deep Tissue Massage (£65, 55minutes)will boost circulation and is customised with the aromatic oil most beneficial to you, apparently.

Best on a budget: Quick enough to fit in a lunch break, the Skin Booster Facial (£45, 25 minutes) includes cleansing, a mask, a scalp massage and moisturisers.

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: The Deeper Than Deep Hot Stone Massage (£83, 55 minutes) encourages the body to detox and heal by increasing the action of the lymphatic system and circulation within the body. The penetrating heat and weight of the stones relax your body in a short space of time without the need for painful pummelling.

They say: “Relaxation after your workout or a day behind the desk is essential for your mind to shut down from the work environment. In our Beauty Suite we make sure you leave feeling rejuvenated and most importantly your body, mind and soul in perfect tune. Relax and unwind as you are looked after in our brand new and refurbished Beauty Suite. We guarantee you will leave feeling re-energized, recharged and will be ready to cope with anything that comes your way.”

OFFER: January offer – 20% off any 55-minute Elemis Massage or Facial. February offer – Purchase two products and receive a complimentary respective treatment. Terms and conditions apply.

Contact: 020 7888 2424, beautysuite.canarywharf@nuffieldhealth.com

2) Third Space Spa

Where? Second Floor, Third Space, Canada Square

When? Monday to Thursday 8am-9pm, Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday and bank holiday 10.30am-6pm.

What? 21 therapists, eight treatment rooms and 17 treatments from facials to sports massages, body treatments, nails, spray tan, waxing, botox, laser treatments and a Lava Shells Facial Massage (£84, 50 minutes).

Brands used: Murad, Elemis and OPI.

Best detox: Elemis – lime and ginger or frangipani salt scrub (£48, 25 minutes) The fragranced salt of your choice will gently polish your body and release toxins, encouraging the regeneration of new cells and prepping the skin, ready to absorb a nourishing body oil.

Best on a budget: Top-to-Toe-body (£110, 85 minutes) – a full body salt scrub followed by a full body deep tissue massage

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Classic Massage (£116, 80 minutes)

They say: “It’s a relaxing haven away from the vibrant busy city.”

OFFER: January 20% off Hot stone massage. February 20% off all facials

Contact: 020 79700 914

3) Spa at Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel

Where? Level Two, Westferry Circus

When? Monday to Sunday, 1pm-8.30pm

What? Two therapists, one treatment room, 11 treatments from massages to facials, manicures and pedicures.

Brands used: The Organic Pharmacy.

Best detox: The Organic Pharmacy Rose Crystal Facial (£90, 60 minutes) begins with deep breathing and a jasmine aroma inhalation, followed by deep cleansing, exfoliation, steaming and gentle extraction, lymphatic massage with rose crystals and a firming honey and jasmine mask.

Best on a budget: Express Full Body Massage (£50, 30 minutes)

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Couple’s River View Ritual (£310, 90 minutes) – begins with a nourishing foot scrub and a deep acupressure foot massage followed by a full-body massage while you listen to the music of your choice. Specially selected heated river stones are then used to calm the nervous system and relax tight muscles. Ends with an energising head and face massage.

They say: “With Stunning views overlooking the Thames, you will be able to relax and enjoy a range of Organic Pharmacy products. We have a range of treatments to choose from and many of our guests return regularly as repeat customers after being delighted with our service. The reviews speak for themselves.”

OFFER: Package for £390, which incudes an overnight stay, full English breakfast for two, a 60-minute Full Body Massage for one person, access to the heath club and therapy pools, overnight parking for one vehicle, and a complimentary late check out at 3pm.

Contact: 020 7510 1999

4) The Rejuvenation Clinic and Medispa

Where? Level 1, Cabot Place, Canary Wharf

When? Monday to Friday 9am- 8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday noon-6pm

What? Manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials, massage, laser hair removal, botox, dermal fillers and fat freezing technique Zeltiq Coolsculpting.

Brands used: Espa, Prismologie and the owner’s brand Dr Russo Skincare.

Best detox: Espa detox body wrap and consultation with Dr Russo for Zeltiq Coolsculpting Fat Freezing (from £75).

Best on a budget: Espa Aromatherapy Massage (£45, 30 minutes).

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Valentine’s Package, which includes a 60 minute aromatherapy massage and an express Espa facial (£150).

They say: “We thrive on having five-star standards. All therapists are highly skilled with years of experience and all training is done by Dr Russo himself. We are a small team of eight but we have an array of loyal clients from people who work on the Wharf to those who live there.”

OFFER: 20% off all Zeltiq/botox and fillers in January.

Contact: 0800 0096 596, info@therejuvenationclinic.co.uk

5) The Spa at Intercontinental London The O2

Where? Waterview Drive, Greenwich Peninsula, access via the hotel lobby.

When? Monday to Friday 6.30am-10.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 7.30am-10pm.

What? Eight treatment rooms and four therapists offering 19 treatments a gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room.

Brands used: Espa.

Best New Year detox: Espa Detox Body Wrap (£90, 60 minutes) – designed to comfortably raise the temperature and induce perspiration to help speed up the elimination of toxins and improve circulation. Following skin brushing and exfoliation, a complete body wrap of Marine Algae combined with Detoxifying Body Oil is applied. The treatment ends with a mind calming scalp massage.

Best on a budget: Indian Head Massage (£52, 30 minutes) – incorporates an Ayurvedic form of healing that will “spirit you into a superior level of relaxation” through manipulation of the muscles in the back, upper shoulders, neck, scalp and face.

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Hot Stones Massage (£105, 60 minutes) – a therapeutic full body massage using aromatherapy oils and warm volcanic stones to relieve deep muscle tension. The warmth of the stones penetrates your muscles to soothe aches and pains; helping you to unwind and your body to feel rejuvenated.

They say: “With a fantastic choice of treatments and Espa products available, The Spa provides an element of escapism from busy London life. In addition treatments can be combined with Afternoon Tea in the hotel’s Meridian Lounge, or a glass of Champagne in the Clipper Bar, which offers panoramic views over the Thames.”

OFFER: Winter Warmer Spa Day, (£85, 60 minutes) includes four hours use of facilities, glass of Prosecco and choice of either 45-minute Hot Stone Massage or 45-minute Aromatherapy Massage. Available until February 28.

Contact: 020 8463 6815, spa@iclondon-theo2.com

6) The Quad Club And Spa

Where? 1st Floor, Crowne Plaza London Docklands, Royal Victoria Dock.

When? Open daily 6am-10pm. Treatments can be booked from 9am-8pm.

What? Three treatment rooms and five therapists offering a choice of 12 facials, 11 massages, body wraps, shellac nails, waxing, eyelash and brow styling and more. There is also a pool, gym, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. Non guests pay £15 per visit or if they are having a 55 minute treatment or longer receive free access to the facilities.

Products used: Espa, OPI and Shellac.

Best detox: Espa Detox Wrap (£70, 55 minutes) which uses Detoxifying Oil to help purify the body and hydrate the skin and includes a calming scalp massage.

Best on a budget: Express facial (£38, 25 minutes) A bespoke treatment based on a skin vision test and advice on your facial routine.

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Couples Massage (£120, 55 minutes).

They say: “We are a hidden gem within the well established Crowne Plaza London Docklands offering both a relaxing atmosphere and quality treatments to really unwind and drift away.”

OFFER: Throughout January book a 55-minute massage for £70 between Monday – Friday and receive a free gift from Espa’s Cleanse And Exfoliate range.

Details: 020 7055 2000/ 2118

7) East River Spa

Where? Radisson Blu Edwardian New Providence Wharf, Fairmont Avenue, accessed via hotel main entrance

When? Spa open seven days a week with treatments available Monday to Sunday, 10am-8pm

What? Six therapists, five treatment rooms, a nail/waxing room, a Moroccan steam chamber. Included in all treatments is the use of the stone oven sauna, crystal steam room, six experience showers and panoramic relaxation room.

Band used: Espa, Opi.

Best detox: Detox Package (£150) with exfoliation and wrap, aroma massage and revitalising smoothie or cleansing tea.

Best on a budget: Invigorating Foot Treatment (£40).

Best for Valentine’s Day luxury: Together Package For Two – aroma massage and Moroccan mud ritual for two followed by lunch or afternoon tea for two (£275).

They say: “We pride ourselves on delivering a personalised treatment journey, using only top five star brands and building a friendly and hopefully regular relationship with our local guests.”

OFFER: Detox Package above (£150).

A cleansing, exfoliating body polish and detoxifying algae wrap, followed by a detoxifying aroma massage and cleansing tea. Includes two hours access to the spa facilities.

Contact: 020 8820 8123

8) EF Medispa

Where? Scott House. Admirals Way, Canary Wharf.

When? Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm.

What? Two therapists, two treatment rooms and 10 treatments ranging from vitamin drips to anti-ageing injectables and high-end facial treatments.

Products used: Dermaquest.

Best detox: Vitamin Drip Therapy (£250 each, £1,125 per course of six).

Best on a budget: B12 intra muscular shot (£50).

Best for Valentine luxury: Lip filler injectables (from £325).

They say: “We have a unique Drip And Chill Lounge where individuals or groups of people can pop in during a busy working day and replenish with a drip from a menu of different drips. We also offer a wide range of advanced anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle treatments.”

OFFER: Wharf readers who book a course of Jet facials (six for £675) will receive two LED facials for free if they quote WHARF OFFER.

Contact: 020 3813 3566

9) Luminis

Where? Virgin Active, Westferry Circus.

When? Monday to Friday 10am-8.30pm, Saturday 9am-5.30pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

What? Caci, Elemis and Murad facials, full range of massages, body scrubs, cleanses and wraps, shellac nails, brow and lash styling, make-up, spray tans, waxing, threading and IPL hair removal.

Contact: 020 7715 9271

10) Gentry Hair And Spa

Where? Level 1, Canada Place.

When?: Monday and Tuesday, 8am-8pm, Wednesday to Friday 8am-9pm and Saturday 9am-7pm.

What? Facial and body treatments, massages, manicures, pedicures and waxing for both men and women.

Contact: 020 7519 6660, gentryhair123@gmail.com

11) Amitira

Where? Harbour Exchange Square, South Quay.

When?Monday to Friday 11am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-6pm.

What? Massage including trigger point and hot stone, reflexology, antibacterial, cleansing and hydrating facials, cellulite treatment, facial and body electrotherapy.

Contact: 020 3633 2523

12) Nova Spa

Where: Nova Aestethic Clinic, College Approach, Greenwich.

When: Monday to Saturday, 10am-8.30pm.

What: Personalised Swedish Massage, Aromasoul Elements Massage, Tranquillity Face and Body Ritual, Hot Stone Massage, NovaSpa Luxury Facial, Anti-Cellulite Massage (from £40-110). The aesthetic clinic offers medical based cosmetic treatments.

Contact: 020 8293 1070, info@novaclinic.co.uk

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook