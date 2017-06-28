Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wine lovers rejoice, we have the perfect prize for you. The Wharf has teamed up with The Vino Beano, the wine merchant renowned for bringing to the UK newly undiscovered, high quality and highly affordable wines, to give readers the opportunity to win an intimate wine tasting for 12 people either at your home or workplace.

Organised and presented by Rob Edwards, managing director and founder of The Vino Beano , the winner can expect an unforgettable evening filled with fun, knowledge and, most importantly, fantastic wines.

Rob will be on board to talk you through all of the wine samples and to answer any of your burning questions.

This is a fabulous opportunity to try an array of incredible new wines, all from the comfort of your own home or office. With The Vino Beano, it’s a new wine world.

For a chance to win just answer this simple question: The Vino Beano is...?

a. A wine-themed comic

b. A wine merchant

c. A type of wineglass

To submit your entry online go to thevinobeano.com/competition by 5pm on July 6 and fill out their online form.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook