Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf has teamed up with the Brocket Hall Estate in Hertfordshire to offer readers the chance to win dinner in its award-winning and newly re-launched Auberge du Lac restaurant and an overnight stay on the historical estate for two.

The lucky pair will be treated to an eight-course tasting menu – with perfectly paired wines – prepared by new Head Chef, Matthew Edmonds.

Edmonds is passionate about supporting British, especially local Hertfordshire, suppliers, so the winners can look forward to feasting on the finest, freshest and tastiest ingredients available at that time of year.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Following the meal, the guests will enjoy an overnight stay in Melbourne Lodge, an elegant Georgian coach house conversion, and waiting in their room will be a chilled half-bottle of Champagne – the perfect way to end the perfect day.

For a chance to win, just answer this simple question: How many courses will the winner enjoy with the Tasting Menu?

a. Eight

b. Five

c. Three

To enter simply email your answer along with your name, address and telephone number by the closing date (October 20) to competitions@brocket-hall.co.uk

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Terms and conditions

The prize package consists of:

■ Eight-course tasting menu for two people, with paired wines.

■ Overnight stay in Melbourne Lodge – one room for two people.

■ Half-bottle of champagne in room

on arrival.

■ Breakfast the following day

■ The prize is available Wednesday-Saturday (subject to availability).

■ The prize must be booked and

used within six months of the winner

being notified.

For more information about the venue go to brocket-hall.co.uk

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook