For over 130 years, Raleigh Bikes have been making brilliant bikes for the people of Britain. Today, Raleigh brings design pedigree and leading bike making techniques together to create an outstanding range of bikes.

Having always been an innovator, with legendary bikes such as the Chopper, Grifter, Burner and Tour de France-winning TI 853 frame echoing down the generations Raleigh is now in the vanguard of electric bikes in the UK.

The Wharf has teamed up with iconic British firm Raleigh to bring readers a chance to win a Raleigh bike worth up to £500.

The choice of bike will be the winner’s to make (subject to stock availability) from the extensive Raleigh range that includes urban bikes perfect for commuting, leisure bikes for everyday use, mountain-bikes for exploring the trails, road bikes and classic ladies’ bikes.

How do I enter?

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

For a chance to win, just answer this simple question: What is the name of the famous Raleigh bike with hi-rise handlebars from the 1970s and 1980s?

a. The Bopper

b. The Copper

c. The Chopper

To enter the competition, please go to news.raleigh.co.uk/win-a-raleigh and submit your answer.

Terms and conditions apply. The closing date for entries is June 22 .

