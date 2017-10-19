Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf has teamed up with Hand Picked Hotels – the UK’s leading independent group of historic country house hotels and spa resorts in the UK and the Channel Islands – to offer readers the chance to escape it all.

Many of the hotels are magnificent Grade I or Grade II listed buildings of historical significance with striking original features, fascinating stories of the past and extensive grounds and gardens to explore.

With award-winning restaurants providing seasonal dishes from locally-sourced ingredients and relaxing lounges and bars for afternoon teas and evening cocktails, Hand Picked Hotels provides the perfect backdrop for a gastronomic break for lovers of good food and wine.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

For those in need of a great night’s sleep, the bedrooms are individually designed with snoozing in mind and feature blackout curtains, crisp white linens and comfortable, premium beds as standard.

As well as classic rooms ideal for a break away, their feature rooms and suites include extra touches such as four poster beds, sleigh beds and roll top baths, each unique to its location and fit for royalty.

There are also 10 locations with award-winning spas for the ultimate in relaxation.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Hand Picked Hotels invites guests to kick off their shoes and sit back and relax with their special someone so its prize is an overnight stay at a Hand Picked Hotel of the winner’s choice in the UK with dinner and breakfast included.

For a chance to win, simply answer this question: How many Hand Picked Hotel locations have award-winning spas?

a. None

b. Five

c. 10

To enter email your answer together with your name, address and telephone number to competitions@wharf.co.uk with Hand Picked Hotels in the subject line of your message. The closing date is October 26.

Go to handpickedhotels.co.uk for more details about the brand.

The price package consists of

■ Overnight accommodation for two in a classic double or twin room.

■ Dinner for two (three courses) from table d’hote menu.

■ Breakfast for two in the morning.

Terms and conditions

■ Prize is valid for six months from date of issue.

■ Overnight stay prize can be taken Sunday–Friday, subject to availability.

■ Excludes Channel Islands and any travel costs

■ Any additional spend must be paid for in full prior to check-out.

■ The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

■ The prize is as stated and is non-transferable.

■ The competition is not open to employees of Hand Picked Hotels.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook