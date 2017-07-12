Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning One Canada Square Restaurant And Bar has teamed up with The Wharf to offer readers the chance to win the ultimate Friday and Saturday night engagement – a delicious two-course or three-course dinner with free-flowing drinks for two hours. Bottomless dining at the Canary Wharf venue invites night owls in search of something different to enjoy two beautifully-crafted dishes alongside a bottomless supply of ETM red, white or rosé wine, beer or Prosecco.

Whether it’s date night, dinner and drinks with the girls or a meal to fuel the boys – One Canada Square is the ideal destination for weekend dining, located at the heart of the estate on the ground floor of its iconic skyscraper.

Visitors’ glasses will be kept permanently topped-up as they select from a menu of crowd-pleasing classics with a modern twist.

Starters include Wiltshire asparagus with lovage hollandaise, quail’s egg and sourdough and whitebait with tartare sauce. Mains include roast Herdwick lamb rump, spelt, spring onion and minted jus or Devon crab and chilli linguine with chilli oil.

Traditional British favourites are on offer for those who prefer dessert, including sticky toffee pudding with cornflake ice cream or dark chocolate mousse, raspberry sorbet and pistachio praline.

Following the huge and ongoing success of One Canada Square’s Bottomless Brunches – available Saturday daytimes – bottomless dining is the new star of the weekend.

How do I enter?

For a chance to win a two-course Bottomless Dinner simply answer the following question: Where is One Canada Square restaurant located?

a. The City

b. Canary Wharf

c. Charring Cross

To enter instantly, just follow this link , select your answer and fill in your details. The closing date is July 20 at 5pm.

For more information about the restaurant or to make a booking go to onecanadasquarerestaurant.com or follow @onecanadasquare on Twitter for updates.

Terms and conditions

■ The prize includes a two-course dinner for two with bottomless drinks for two hours.

■ Valid on Friday or Saturday evenings from 6pm only, until Saturday, November 18. Last food orders taken at 9pm.

■ Selected drinks will be available for two hours from your booking time. Any additional pre and post drinks will be chargeable.

■ Table must be pre-booked. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.

