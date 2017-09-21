Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf has teamed up with Michael Grant London to offer readers the chance to win a watch from its new Swiss Movement Collection.

The brand has launched with an original, contemporary and high quality range of watch designs that embraces the ever-changing fashion landscape established by trend-setting Londoners.

Looking past what London is famous for among tourists, designer Michael’s sole aim was to shine a spotlight on the unexplored side of the city where the image of the classic London gentleman has been challenged in the fashion world with pioneering and unapologetic style that demands attention.

The brand has two collections. Grant London Limited Edition Watches Collection, a range of watches inspired by the City of London named after London boroughs such as Temple, Southbank and Shoreditch.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The prize – the Bloomsbury watch – is part of the new Swiss Movement Collection, a new selection of three watches (the Blackheath, Bloomsbury and Whitehall), all beautifully made with Swiss quartz movements by Rhonda.

The Bloomsbury features a stainless steel case with real sapphire glass, genuine leather strap with steel buckle, steel crown, blue dial with matte finish, and 10 ATM.

For a chance to win just answer this simple question: What is the name of the collection the Bloomsbury is part of?

a. Swiss Movement Collection

b. Swiss Music Collection

c. Swiss Cheese Collection

Email your answer to competitions@wharf.co.uk with Michael Grant as the subject line plus your name, address and phone number by September 28.

The brand's watches range in price from £125-£275.