The Wharf has teamed up with luxury leather goods brand Maxwell Scott to offer one lucky reader an indulgent new wash bag worth £140. Based in York, Maxwell Scott draws together classic British design with traditional Italian artisanship to create some of the world’s best-loved bags, briefcases, accessories and travel luggage.

Made from the finest quality full-grain Italian leather, all Maxwell Scott products are handcrafted with care in the heart of Tuscany.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, you can ensure you’re travelling in style with the Maxwell Scott large luxury leather wash bag, the Duno L.

With a sturdy zip and bridge mechanism for wide top opening, the Duno L offers a practical and stylish solution for organising all your travel toiletries.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Dyed using environmentally friendly vegetable tanning methods, the Duno L comes in three classic shades – chestnut tan, chocolate brown and black.

The winner may choose whichever colour they prefer (subject to stock availability).

How do I enter?

For a chance to win a new Maxwell Scott luxury leather wash bag, simply answer the following question: Maxwell Scott is based in which Yorkshire city?

a. York

b. Leeds

c. Sheffield

To enter instantly online, please go to maxwellscottbags.com/the-wharf-dunol-giveaway and submit your answer.

Terms and conditions apply. The closing date for entries is June 29.

