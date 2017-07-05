Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No1 Fitness – London’s leading personal training service based in the City – has teamed up with The Wharf to offer one lucky reader the chance to win three months of free Fitness Slots at its studio (EC3A).

Join these small group fitness sessions (of up to six people), which feature a range of must-do classes including Full Body Conditioning, TRX and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Kinstretch (the only place in London that offers this specialised class) plus much, much more.

In a world of executive pressure and ever increasing waistlines, corporate stress has never been more stressful, according to co-founder Ben Camara who has been transforming the bodies of some of the City’s top execs – helping them to juggle high-flying jobs with 5am workouts, lifting weights at lunchtime and healthy diets, to excel not only on the gym floor but also on the trading floor.

How do I get involved?

For a chance to win just answer this simple question: Who is the co-founder of No1 Fitness?

a. Ben Camara

b. Mark Camara

c. Luke Camara

To enter visit this page and answer the question by 5pm on July 20.

Terms and conditions apply – the winner may choose up to three free classes or Fitness Slots per week, subject to availability and booking in advance.

You can find out more information about the brand here .

