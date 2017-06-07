Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf has teamed up with Canary Wharf’s highest-rated independent 5-star hotel, Canary Riverside Plaza to offer readers the chance to win afternoon tea for two on its sun-drenched terrace or in its Quadrato restaurant.

Towering over the Thames amid London’s historic wharves and quays, the Philippe Starck-designed hotel is built on the historic site of West India Docks - once one of the busiest ports in the world.

At the buzzing heart of the capital’s business hub, Canary Riverside Plaza is just a three-minute walk from Canary Wharf station.

What's the prize?

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Quadrato offers a stunning afternoon tea option, also available for enjoyment on the sun-drenched garden terrace and we have a booking for two to give away.

The prize includes a plethora of delicious finger sandwiches, pastries, an endless pot of tea and glasses of refreshing Champagne for both guests.

The lifestyle hotel’s sophisticated charm, breathtaking city and river views, prime location and amenities have attracted a host of prominent figures and celebrity guests.

An open-to-view, glass fronted kitchen at Quadrato allows guests to watch chefs at the hotel’s chic, modern Italian restaurant as they prepare ambitious, seasonal dishes within the spectacular riverfront setting.

Guests can also dine in the outside terrace, overlooking the Thames or relax with cocktails in the lobby lounge and bar.

A luxurious destination

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Among the hotel’s extraordinary amenities are its luxurious River View Treatment suite, the incredible infinity swimming pool featured in Bond mega-hit Skyfall, as well as a gym, two exercise studios, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and a series of therapeutic pools.

Canary Riverside Plaza’s 145, generously proportioned rooms and suites all enjoy large bay windows, priding unparalleled panoramic Canary Wharf views, with some offering separate living and dining rooms, walk-in wardrobes and Grohe showers, kitchens and oversized bathtubs.

How do I enter?

For a chance to win this deluxe culinary indulgence, simply answer the following question: Which of the following architects designed Canary Riverside Plaza?

a) Marcel Wanderes

b) Philippe Starck

c) Patricia Urquiola

Submit your entry instantly by email to competitions@wharf.co.uk with Canary Riverside Plaza Competition in the subject line of your entry.

The closing date is June 15. Entrants must provide their name, address and contact telephone number to be processed.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook