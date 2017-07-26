Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British stand up paddle board (SUP) brand Red Paddle Co is packing up its bus for an epic road trip around the UK giving anyone who fancies it the opportunity to have a ride on one of its boards and see for themselves why SUP-ing is the world’s fastest growing watersport.

To celebrate the London stop of its tour, Red Paddle Co has teamed up with The Wharf to give readers the chance to win their very own board (worth £849).

The prize consists of the world’s best-selling inflatable board – the Ride 10ft 6ins – as well as all the kit needed to get the winner on the water – a paddle, leash, pump and bag.

Tour time

The free to attend Red Paddle Co tour will make its London stop at WakeUp Docklands on Royal Victoria Beach on August 3, from noon-8pm.

With a board to match every rider, whether a complete beginner or a seasoned racer, the tour is open to all, providing visitors with the chance to meet other riders, find out more about the sport and put to the test some of the boards under expert supervision.

The tour is designed for young and old alike with the number one objective to get out on the water and have some fun, whether that’s trying out SUP for the first time, SUP yoga or SUP Fitness.

This is the public’s chance to try all the activities free of charge – just register your interest .

Red Paddle Co is also bringing some friends along to make the tour a must-attend event in the fitness or watersport lover’s calendar including intensely fun exercise classes by the Rabble team featuring immersive team games (suitable for everyone) and Lululemon (technical clothing for running and yoga, with a cult following).

At each location Red Paddle Co visits, alongside SUP yoga and SUP fitness there will be other activities to try including guided SUP tours.

Plus, each of the road trip stops will be officially recognised as a Dragon World Series event where participants can take part in races on the four-person 22ft Red Dragon board, mixing the intensity of SUP racing with the camaraderie of team spirit.

Every participant in a Dragon race will be granted instant qualification to the Dragon World Championships in Barbados, on October 27-30.

How do I enter the competition?

For a chance to win simply answer this question: Where is the London stop of the Red Paddle Co tour taking place?

a. Royal Victoria Beach

b. Royal Elizabeth House

c. Royal Catherine Garden

To enter instantly just follow this link, submit your answer and fill in your details .

The closing date is August 3 at 8pm. Terms and conditions apply.

