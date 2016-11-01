Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having contracted this least pleasant of diseases it's time to reflect on the positives. Here are four reasons to welcome norovirus into your system.

1. I need to lose a few pounds

Stomach flu is fundamentally a really fast diet. Not one that’s recommended, obviously.

And certainly not pleasant, but then neither is a spinning class. Boy does it work. Efficiency in motions.

2. Instant time off work

It’s always a joy to skip work isn’t it? Especially if it’s unplanned. Not that you could go anywhere anyway.

I spent 24 hours in my bathroom. Mr Blonde bought me a pillow, a duvet, and a glass of water.

It was like a very basic retreat, with an aggressive cleanse element.

Colonic irrigation for the instant gratification generation. People would pay a lot of money for that.

And the furthest thing from my mind was work. Around about 22 hours in, and I wouldn’t even have recognised Canary Wharf.

The past was meaningless. At that point I could only look forward. To death.

3. It’s an opportunity to address things you’ve been putting off

For example, I’ve finally decided how to redecorate the bathroom.

It’s only when you stop to look closely, when your cheek is pressed into the floor for 11 hours you notice the grouting around the tiles is uneven.

And the second ceiling spotlight on the left sits at a five-degree different angle than the others.

Life moves so fast, we’re often in danger of missing the small things. I need new towels as well.

4. It provides a colourful anecdote

Having survived the norovirus is a great bonding story to share with others who’ve lived to tell the tale.

Two reasons getting norovirus is a bad thing:

1. You have the norovirus.

2. Carrots.

