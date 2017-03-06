Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a man in connection with the rape and sexual assault of two teenager girls in Tower Hamlets in the 1980s.

Detectives want to speak to James Smith, also known as Jimmy Smith, about the crimes and have released an e-fit image to try and trace him.

The offences are said to have been committed in the borough between 1981 and 1987. The two victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

The allegations were first reported to police in 2013, but officers have been unable to locate Mr Smith, and are appealing for information that could help them locate him.

DC Hannah Stewart of the Met’s Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: “By launching this appeal we hope that someone will be able to provide us with vital information that will lead us to him.

“If you believe you have come across Mr Smith in recent years, we would like to hear from you.”

Mr Smith - originally from the Scottish Highlands - used to live in Glasgow where he worked as a bus driver. He moved to London in 1980, and lived in the Poplar area of east London.

He is believed to have last been seen in November 2015 at the George Tavern Pub in Commercial Street, Stepney.

He had light ginger hair and would now be aged between 65 and 75.

An e-fit drawn up by detectives gives an idea of how he might look today.

He is also known to have a brother called Joe or Joseph.

If you have any information, please call DC Hannah Stewart on 020 8217 6552. Alternatively you can call 101, Tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

